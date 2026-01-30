UNICEF Donates 25,000 HIV Test Kits to Bauchi Govt to Curb Disease Spread

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated 25,000 HIV test kits to the Bauchi State Government to support efforts to curb the spread of HIV, particularly among children under the age of five.

The donation, made through the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office yesterday, is aimed at ensuring early testing of children to enable prompt diagnosis and commencement of treatment where necessary.

Receiving the kits at the UNICEF Central Store, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACATMA), Dr. Adamu Sambo, said children under five remain highly vulnerable to HIV and must be prioritised for early testing and treatment.

Dr. Sambo noted the donation would help address persistent shortages of test kits in the state, describing it as a major boost to targeted testing, especially among children, and a critical step towards closing existing gaps in diagnosis and early care.

He expressed appreciation to UNICEF for the support, while the Chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, said early detection would enable timely treatment, strengthen prevention of mother-to-child transmission and improve child survival outcomes across the state.