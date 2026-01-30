Troops Unravel New Terrorist Enclave in North East as 124 Surrender

Linus Aleke, Abuja

The Nigerian military has uncovered a newly established terrorist enclave in the Northern Tumbus area of the North-East, a development that has led to the surrender of no fewer than 124 terrorists and their family members.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja on Friday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed that troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, under Operation Hadin Kai, identified the enclave as a key hideout for senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and their fighters.

According to him, intelligence-led operations confirmed that the location served as a hibernation zone where terrorists regrouped and coordinated activities.

Acting on this information, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, working closely with Nigerian Army Aviation, carried out coordinated air interdiction missions against the enclave.

“Targets were observed assembling at two separate locations within the area. These targets were subsequently acquired and engaged with rockets and bombs,” Onoja said.

He added that battle damage assessments indicated that several terrorists were neutralised during the operation, while their weapons, equipment and logistical assets were destroyed.

Beyond the air strikes, the Director revealed that sustained ground operations across various theatres of operation yielded significant results throughout January 2026.

He said troops neutralised scores of terrorists, arrested 452 suspected terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements, and rescued approximately 284 kidnapped victims.

“In the same period, 124 terrorists, alongside their family members, voluntarily surrendered to troops,” Onoja noted.

The military also recorded notable successes in curbing oil theft and related criminal activities.

According to Onoja, troops recovered 210,300 litres of crude oil, 66,725 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 660 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene and 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

In addition, 53 illegal refining sites were destroyed during the month under review.

He said the Armed Forces would continue to sustain offensive operations across all theatres, adding that detailed accounts of activities and outcomes from the various operational areas would be released as part of the military’s ongoing engagement with the public.