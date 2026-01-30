TCN Tours Critical Projects, Seeks Govt Intervention on Right-of-Way Bottlenecks

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday launched an inspection tour of critical projects in Abuja, raising concerns over persistent right-of-way constraints hampering the completion of key power infrastructure in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The TCN team led by the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP), Olugbenga Ajiboye, called for urgent government intervention to resolve the challenge and accelerate electricity supply to key areas in the city.

Ajiboye, who said some projects were falling short of expectations due largely to obstacles along transmission line routes, led the team to visit the Abuja Ring Project sponsored by the French Development Agency (AFD) to assess progress and ensure timely completion.

Joining him were: The Coordinating General Manager, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Aminu Tahir; General Manager, Monitoring & Evaluation, Jane Okemini, among others.

Other projects visited included: the Kuje 132/33kV transmission substation, which is now 100 per cent completed. Upon commissioning, the TCN stated that the Kuje substation will significantly increase bulk power available to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for onward distribution to Kuje and Dafara communities.

Besides, at the Lugbe West Main 330/132/33kV transmission substation, the TCN stated that the hybrid facility stood at 91 per cent completion. AEDC is expected to off-take this supply to serve high-density areas including Lugbe, Idu, and Karimo.

In the same vein, at the Gwarinpa GIS Substation in Dawaki, the inspection team was received by the Project Manager for the AFD-funded projects, Zuwairah Mohammed Abba, who explained that due to space constraints within the developed Dawaki community, TCN adopted compact Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) technology instead of the conventional air-insulated system.

The substation is equipped with two 60MVA power transformers, contributing 96MW to the national grid. It has six feeders in the control room designed to deliver bulk power through the AEDC to Dawaki, Gwarinpa, Dutse Alhaji, and Life Camp communities. Presently, however, only three of the six feeders are being utilised by the DisCo, limiting power evacuation to 60MW.

Speaking during the tour, Ajiboye said: “Our general assessment is that we are nowhere near where we expected to be because we are so constrained. Especially here, the line route has been constrained, and we are working around the clock to make sure it is freed.”

He explained that although two substations in other locations had been completed and were ready for energisation, progress in Abuja had been slowed by delays in resolving right-of-way issues, which affected downstream facilities.

“Except for here, two of the stations we visited are completed and ready for energisation. But because of the delay we have here, like Wumba, until we get supply, we cannot get to Wumba. And if you look at Kuje, once we resolve the problem here, Kuje will also get supply,” he said.

Ajiboye described the right-of-way challenge as the major obstacle to the project, lamenting resistance from individuals and powerful interests along the transmission corridors.

“It’s unfortunate that many people are determined that we will not pass where the line is supposed to be. There are even powerful people involved. We appeal to people in government to please help us intervene so that we can go through those routes and be able to get supply here,” he said.

He added that the inspection tour was undertaken to obtain firsthand information that would enable TCN management to escalate the matter to higher authorities.

“I came down to see specifically for myself so that I can know how to impress on my principal to go above, to meet the people in power and resolve this issue. I have the facts and figures to say: I’ve seen this problem; please let us go to the minister and the presidency to resolve it,” Ajiboye said.

On the level of completion, he disclosed that the Abuja feeding scheme had reached over 91 per cent completion, with an expected capacity of about 624 megawatts upon completion. However, he noted that timelines for completion could not be determined until the right-of-way challenge was resolved.

“That is a difficult situation until we resolve the right-of-way issue. It is after that we can determine the months it will take to erect the towers and string the lines,” he said.