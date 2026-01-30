Sanwo-Olu, AbdulRasaq, PDP Mourn Otunba Adekunle Ojora

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Kwara State counterpart, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, have mourned the passing of a business mogul and Olori Omo Oba of Lagos, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, who died early Wednesday morning at the age of 93.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Otunba Ojora’s death as a colossal loss to Nigeria, particularly to his family, the business community and the people of Lagos State.

The governor also sympathised with the deceased’s wife, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and associates of the late business mogul and patriarch of the Ojora family.

“Otunba Adekunle Ojora contributed his quota to the development of his people and the country. He was very passionate about the interest, growth, and development of Lagos State. He was a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his community, state, and country in different sectors.

“As a business mogul, he provided job opportunities through his several business initiatives at home and abroad for many people and contributed significantly to the growth of Nigerian private enterprise.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Otunba Adekunle Ojoro and pray that God grants the people of Lagos State, the deceased’s family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Lagos State, I mourn the death of the business mogul and Olori Omo Oba of Lagos, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, who died yesterday at the age of 93,” he said.

AbdulRazaq, on his part, expressed his condolences to the Ojoras of Lagos, specifically commiserated with the former first Lady of the state, Mrs. Toyin Saraki on the death of her father.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Prees Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said, the family should be comforted by the good legacies of their patriarch, who was an accomplished journalist, industrialist, and respected business and community leader.

He, therefore, prayed God to give the family the strength to carry on the legacy of the late statesman.

Also, the state chapter of the PDP in a statement by the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Isa Bawa Adamu, described the departed patriarch as a dependable pillar of strength, not only to the Ojora dynasty and his immediate family but also to many whose lives he touched through his wisdom and benevolence.

The Kwara State PDP mourned the loss of a remarkable patriarch whose life was marked by dedication to family values, service to the Iru Kingdom, and deep commitment to societal development of Lagos State.

The party urged Toyin Saraki-Ojora, to find comfort in the fulfillment of a life well spent, knowing that Papa raised children whose achievements continue to impact humanity across the globe.