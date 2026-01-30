Nigeria Upbeat About Winning Petition Against DR Congo Following FIFA’s Ruling on Malaysia 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s chances of winning her petition to FIFA over DR Congo’s use of five ineligible players in the final African Playoffs for the 2026 World Cup has been boosted by recent decision of the world soccer body to sanction Malaysia for similarly fielding such players in a number of matches.

After the Super Eagles lost in penalty shootouts to DR Congo in the final African playoffs for the ticket to the six-nation Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) approached FIFA to disqualify the Central Africans.

With Malaysia facing similar situation, FIFA has now fined the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and also upturned the results of their friendly matches to 3-0 defeats over false documentation of seven naturalised players.

The entire FAM executive committee has since resigned as a result of this scandal.

According to soccernigeria.com.ng, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has cited the Malaysia case, while maintaining that Nigeria have a tight case against DR Congo.

Nigeria petitioned FIFA that DR Congo fielded several ineligible players with dual citizenships against them in a final 2026 World Cup Playoffs in November in Morocco. DR Congo’s constitution forbids her citizens from also holding passports of other countries.

NFF alleged that the documents that got the players clearance to play against the Super Eagles were not duly obtained.

FIFA are to deliver their verdict on this case soon any time soon ahead of the Intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March.

Super Eagles who finished the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as the third placed bronze winner, played some excellent football reminiscent of the Class of 1994. Football aficionados around the world were taken aback that such a team will be missing from the global soccer showpiece in summer when 48 of the world’s best gather in USA, Canada and Mexico.