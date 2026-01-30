FY 2025: Linkage Assurance Grows Revenue by 24% to N27.6bn

Nume Ekeghe

Linkage Assurance Plc posted a strong operating performance in the 2025 financial year, underpinned by solid premium growth across its insurance portfolios.

The company’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31st December 2025, made available to shareholders and investors on the NGX, show a 24 per cent increase in insurance revenue to N27.6 billion, compared with N22.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2024.

The insurance service result also grew to N1.7 billion as at December 2025, from N766.9 million reported in the prior year.

According to the company, performance was driven by increased insurance revenue of N5 billion and improved reinsurance optimisation.

Indicating significant expansion in revenue and service results, the performance highlights sustained momentum in core operations and enhanced service delivery.

Profit before tax (PBT) at the end of 2025 stood at N4.32 billion, while profit after tax (PAT) was N4.02 billion.

Looking ahead, Linkage Assurance Plc said it will continue to execute its strategy in line with its strategic focus and theme for the year.

“Our theme for 2025 was Consolidation, and that informed our strategic intent across four pillars: business growth, operational excellence, financial excellence, and customer and people development,” the company said.

“Consequently, during the year, the identified strategic focus served as a compass in our quest to navigate the highly competitive insurance market, increase our market share in the most profitable sectors, and deliver excellent customer experience to all our clients,” the company further stated.

“As part of our agile strategy, we leveraged on technology to improve our products and services, especially for our direct and personal clients. This formed part of our broader digital transformation initiatives.”

“In addition, having recognised the impact of certain product lines, such as motor insurance, on our portfolio, we are positioned to offer clients different motor insurance options based on their risk exposure, willingness, and ability to pay.”

“We will also continue to leverage the positive impact of our ongoing brand rejuvenation and awareness campaigns targeted at the insuring public. This will be reinforced by our customer value propositions.”