  • Friday, 30th January, 2026

FY 2025: Linkage Assurance Grows Revenue by 24% to N27.6bn

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

Linkage Assurance Plc posted a strong operating performance in the 2025 financial year, underpinned by solid premium growth across its insurance portfolios. 

The company’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31st December 2025, made available to shareholders and investors on the NGX, show a 24 per cent increase in insurance revenue to N27.6 billion, compared with N22.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2024.

 The insurance service result also grew to N1.7 billion as at December 2025, from N766.9 million reported in the prior year. 

According to the company, performance was driven by increased insurance revenue of N5 billion and improved reinsurance optimisation.

Indicating significant expansion in revenue and service results, the performance highlights sustained momentum in core operations and enhanced service delivery.

Profit before tax (PBT) at the end of 2025 stood at N4.32 billion, while profit after tax (PAT) was N4.02 billion.

Looking ahead, Linkage Assurance Plc said it will continue to execute its strategy in line with its strategic focus and theme for the year.

“Our theme for 2025 was Consolidation, and that informed our strategic intent across four pillars: business growth, operational excellence, financial excellence, and customer and people development,” the company said.

“Consequently, during the year, the identified strategic focus served as a compass in our quest to navigate the highly competitive insurance market, increase our market share in the most profitable sectors, and deliver excellent customer experience to all our clients,” the company further stated.

“As part of our agile strategy, we leveraged on technology to improve our products and services, especially for our direct and personal clients. This formed part of our broader digital transformation initiatives.”

“In addition, having recognised the impact of certain product lines, such as motor insurance, on our portfolio, we are positioned to offer clients different motor insurance options based on their risk exposure, willingness, and ability to pay.”

 “We will also continue to leverage the positive impact of our ongoing brand rejuvenation and awareness campaigns targeted at the insuring public. This will be reinforced by our customer value propositions.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.