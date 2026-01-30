Dangote Cement Launches FairPlay Initiative to Strengthen Workplace Safety Culture

Sunday Ehigiator





Dangote Cement Plc yesterday launched a Safety FairPlay Initiative at its Ibese Plant in Ogun State, with an aim to drive behavioural change and entrenching a strong safety culture among employees.

The initiative, which is scheduled to be rolled out across all Dangote Cement Plc plants nationwide, marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen safety standards and promote responsible workplace conduct.

The company through a statement revealed the pilot launch of the Group-wide FairPlay programme at the Ibese Plant recorded robust participation from both management and employees, underscoring a shared commitment to safer work practices and continuous improvement in health and safety performance.

“The Safety FairPlay Initiative is designed to deliver lasting behavioural and cultural change through an equitable and transparent framework that promotes safe conduct.

“It is built on three core pillars; Recognition, Correction (Coaching), and Discipline, aimed at rewarding positive safety behaviour, ensuring consistency in addressing at-risk actions, and encouraging open reporting of incidents, near-misses and errors.”

Speaking at the launch, Dangote Cement Plc Technical Director, Mr. Anandam Duraisamy, stressed the strategic importance of the initiative to the business and urged employees to take ownership of a safety culture founded on fairness, accountability, recognition and continuous improvement.

According to him, “The Safety FairPlay marks a defining moment in the company’s journey toward building a workplace where safety is not just a policy, but a shared mindset, an everyday habit that defines who we are and how we work.

“We are here to launch an initiative that aims to transform not only what we do, but how we think, act, and respond when it comes to safety.”

Duraisamy added that, “Safety FairPlay is about building trust, consistency, and accountability in how we manage safety. When people know that safe behaviour is recognised, risky actions are fairly addressed, and everyone is treated equitably, safety becomes a shared responsibility and a true part of our culture.”

He further noted the initiative goes beyond equipment, procedures or compliance, emphasising that true safety excellence begins with people; their attitudes, choices and willingness to look out for one another.

“Every incident prevented, every risk spotted, and every safe action taken strengthens our organisation. And that strength comes from you, from each member of our workforce embracing safety as a personal responsibility and a collective value,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Ibese Plant Head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Mr. Elvis Akalusi, commended Dangote Cement management for driving the programme and praised employees for their enthusiastic adoption of the initiative.

He affirmed that the Safety FairPlay Initiative would be fully embedded into the plant’s daily operations with the collaboration of all Heads of Departments.

“This initiative will offer the tools, coaching, recognition, and accountability needed to help each of us make safer decisions. But its success depends on our shared commitment; our courage to consistently do the right thing, even when no one is watching,” Akalusi stated.

He called on employees to embrace the programme with open minds, adding: “Let us build a culture where speaking up is encouraged, learning is continuous, and mistakes become opportunities to grow, not reasons for fear.”