UNILAG, University of Dundee Launch First Joint LLM Programme

Funmi Ogundare

In an effort aimed at developing legal education, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in partnership with the University of Dundee, United Kingdom, Wednesday launched the first ever joint Master of Laws (LLM) programme that will position UNILAG on the global stage of advanced legal training.

The programme enables students to earn LLM degrees from both universities through a structured transnational study arrangement that combines local grounding with global exposure.

Under the joint arrangement, admitted students will commence the programme at UNILAG, where they complete the first six months of coursework in Nigeria, before proceeding to the University of Dundee to complete the final six months in the UK.

Upon successful completion of all academic requirements, graduates receive separate LLM certificates awarded by both institutions.

Speaking at the launch held at the British Council, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, described the programme as a transformative step for legal education in Nigeria.

She said the initiative provides a pathway for students to engage with complex legal and ethical issues from diverse global perspectives, while remaining firmly grounded in African realities.

According to her, “The partnership aligns with UNILAG’s broader vision of reimagining international collaborations built on co-creation, mutual respect and shared responsibility,” adding that the future of higher education lies in collaboration rather than competition.

On his part, the Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee, Prof. Nigel Seaton, described the Joint LLM as a major milestone in Dundee’s engagement with Africa.

He said partnering with UNILAG for the university’s first joint master’s programme on the continent was a natural choice, given existing academic ties and the strong presence of Dundee alumni within UNILAG’s Faculty of Law.

Seaton noted that students would benefit from advanced legal instruction informed by perspectives from both the Global South and the Global North, while also joining a vibrant alumni community in Nigeria, particularly in key sectors such as energy.

Speaking with journalists, the Coordinator of the Joint LLM Programme, Prof. Dayo Ayoade, said the idea for the programme dates back to 2019, following a successful oil and gas law training organised in Abuja.

He explained that despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sustained engagements and an existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) between both institutions eventually led to the successful launch of the joint programme.

Former Dean of the Faculty of Law, UNILAG, Prof. Ige Bolodeoku, described the programme as a shared academic responsibility between both institutions, noting that students would spend one semester in Lagos and complete the equivalent of the second semester in Dundee.

Also speaking, UNILAG’s Director of the Office of Global Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Prof. Ismail Ibraheem, noted: “The university had been deliberate about internationalisation, and its future relevance depends on strong commitments to research, innovation and globally competitive curricula.”

The Dean of the Faculty of Law, UNILAG, Prof. Abiola Sanni (SAN), commended all stakeholders involved in the project, describing the joint LLM as a major achievement for the faculty.

He clarified that students would only be awarded their certificates after completing the full programme requirements at both institutions, adding that graduates would receive two distinct certificates for the same programme.

One of the pioneer students, identified as Blessing, described the Joint LLM as a dream come true, noting that the structure allows her to gain both Nigerian and UK legal perspectives within a year, without the challenges of a fully offshore programme.