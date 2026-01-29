Tijani: Data Integrity Will Guarantee Success of Digital Economy

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has stated that the success of Nigeria’s digital economy hinges on data integrity and trust among citizens.

Tijani spoke yesterday in Abuja at a press conference on Global Privacy Day 2026 and the 4th edition of the National Privacy Week, with the theme “Privacy in the Era of Emerging Technologies: Trust, Ethics and Innovation,” organised by the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

According to him, the success of Nigeria’s digital economy clearly rests on trust and not only on infrastructure and talent.

“Let me say clearly, the success of Nigeria’s digital economy will rest not only on infrastructure and talents, but also on trust. And I want everyone to believe this. So NDPC, the work we do is not just something that is exciting.

“Our sector will not be successful, and when people talk about trust, don’t let it be a word that you think you understand.

“When we lose trust in this sector, people will be discouraged to actually rely on some of the tools that we hope can transform.

“If we can maintain trust, citizens must trust that personal data in Nigeria is respected, protected, and used appropriately. NDPC is central to building that trust. I believe that together, we will build a digital Nigeria that is innovative, inclusive, and safe,” the minister said.

On digital privacy, he said, “digital protection and privacy, I personally consider to be the foundation to trust safety and sustainability.”

The National Commissioner, NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji said the commission generated over N7 billion in the last two years, adding that it would publish the list of educational institutions that failed to comply with the Act.

“We started something last year, which is to publish the list of organisations that did not comply. These are for the financial sector and the traditional sector. And we are going to publish the list of the educational institutions within the next two weeks, and we are coming to the public sector this year.

“In less than two years, when we started the commission effectively, we have generated 7.2 billion.” he added.