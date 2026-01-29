Sokoto Airstrikes Stir Sovereignty Debate as Senate Requests to Meet with Security Chiefs

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The December 25, 2025 United States airstrikes on terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State, yesterday, sparked a fresh debate in Senate, with lawmakers resolving to hold an executive briefing amid concerns over Nigeria’s sovereignty and the alleged exclusion of the National Assembly from the decision-making process.

The controversy was triggered by Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), who faulted the US-led military operation, and stated that it amounted to a violation of Nigeria’s territorial integrity as a sovereign nation.

Ningi anchored his objection on claims that the National Assembly, constitutionally empowered to be involved in discussions leading to external military interventions, was not consulted before the strikes were carried out.

Raising the matter during plenary presided over by President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Ningi cautioned against a situation where the executive arm of government alone would be taking far-reaching security decisions involving foreign powers without legislative input.

He warned that allowing such a precedent to stand could open the door for other global powers to undertake military actions on Nigerian soil without recourse to the legislature.

Ningi stated, “It is not right. The leadership of the National Assembly should take a briefing from the security agencies on what happened. This is a violation of our territorial integrity.”

He added that if unchecked, countries, such as Russia and others, could in future justify unilateral military operations in Nigeria, citing security cooperation with the executive.

However, Akpabio swiftly intervened to calm frayed nerves, explaining that the senate leadership had already scheduled a closed-door briefing for lawmakers on the matter.

He said the planned in-camera session was to hold on Tuesday, January 27, shortly after the senate reconvened from the Christmas and New Year recess. He said it was postponed due to the suspension of legislative activities in honour of the late Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who passed away on December 31, 2025.

Akpabio stressed that the issue was a sensitive national security matter that should not be debated openly on the floor of the senate.

“We really should not discuss it in the open. We wanted to do it behind closed doors yesterday, but because of Senator Akwashiki, we couldn’t,” he said.

He assured the senators that the leadership had taken note of Ningi’s concerns and a comprehensive briefing would take place today, January 29.

“So, your point of order is noted. We need to brief you behind closed doors,” Akpabio added.

The U.S. airstrikes, conducted on December 25, 2025, were reportedly carried out in coordination with Nigerian authorities and targeted camps linked to the Islamic State group operating in Nigeria’s North-west.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed that the operation led to the killing of multiple ISIS fighters.

According to official disclosures, the strikes involved the deployment of 16 precision-guided munitions from MQ-9 Reaper drones as well as Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from a U.S. Navy destroyer positioned in the Gulf of Guinea.

The operation was aimed at disrupting ISIS operational hubs used for training, logistics, and attack planning, amid rising concerns over the activities of ISIS Sahel Province (ISSP) and allied groups, including Lakurawa, believed to be infiltrating Nigeria from the wider Sahel region.