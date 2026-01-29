Osimhen, Lookman, Frozen out as City Sneak into Last 16

*Arsenal complete a flawless league phase, making it 8 wins in 8 games

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Both Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman fired blanks for their respective clubs in the final UEFA Champions League matches of the league phase last night.

While Osimhen was in action for all of 90 minutes for Galatasaray’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Lookman and his Atalanta teammates were also beaten 1-0 at Royale Union SG’s Lotto Park in Anderlecht, Belgium.

Kamaldeen Sulemana came on for Lookman after 51minutes.

Osimhen had Galatasaray’s best chances but his flicked header and low drive were both kept out by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the game that had all the hypes of a true championship clash, Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki scored in the first half to give Pep Guardiola’s side an advantage they never looked like ceding at the Etihad.

It was a welcome return to the goals for Haaland, who had not scored from open play in eight games prior to last night’s victory.

Expectedly, the result was enough to help City clinch the last eighth spot of the direct qualification to the last 16 stage of the Champions League.

For Galatasaray whose fans disrupted the game with Kurdish protests, finishing 20th on the league phase table with 10 points from eight games means that they Istanbul giants will be involved in the home and away playoffs for all the 16 teams from 9th to 24th on the final standings.

Lookman’s Atalanta that also finished 15th with 13 points from same eight matches, will be involved in the playoffs as well.

Arsenal completed a flawless league phase campaign last night, making it eight wins out of eight in the Champions League with victory over Kairat Almaty. Kai Havertz scored on his first start for nearly a year as the Gunners defeated Almaty 3-2. Viktor Gyokeres opened scores barely three minutes with Gabriel Martinelli adding the third .

The draw for the play-offs is on Friday with the draw for the last-16 taking place on February 27.

There will only be four possible opponents for City based on their finishing position. City know they will face either Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bodo/Glimt or Benfica in the last-16.

That will depend on who comes through the play-off ties involving those clubs in February.

RESULTS

UCL

Ajax 1-2 Olympiacos

Arsenal 3-2 K’Almty

Bilbao 2-3 Sporting

Atletico 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen

Leverkusen 3-0 Villarreal

Benfica 4-2 R’Madrid

Brugge 3-0 Marseille

Dortmund 0-2 Inter

Frankfurt 0-2 Tottenham

Liverpool 6-0 Qarabag

Man City 2-0 Galatasaray

Monaco 0-0 Juventus

Napoli 2-3 Chelsea

Pafos 4-1 Sl’Prague

PSG 1-1 Newcastle

PSV 1-2 Bayern Munich

Royale USG 1-0 Atalanta

NPFL

Abia Warriors 1-1 Wikki

Plateau Utd 2-1 Rangers

Nasarawa Utd 1-1 Enyimba

Kano Pillars 1-0 Katsina Utd

TODAY (Europa League)

Aston Villa v Salzburg

Basel v Plzen

Betis v Feyenoord

Celtic v Utrecht

Crvena v Celta Vigo

FC Porto v Rangers

FCSB v Fenerbahce

GA Eagles v Braga

Genk v Malmo FF

Lille v Freiburg

Ludogorets v Nice

Lyon v PAOK

Maccabi Tel v Bologna

Midtjylland v Din.Zagreb

Nottingham v Ferencvaros

Pana’kos v AS Roma

SturmGraz v Brann

Stuttgart v Young Boys