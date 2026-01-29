NHRC Condemns Forced Evictions in Lagos, Raises Alarm Over Sit-at-Home Enforcement in Anambra

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has voiced serious concerns over recent forced evictions in Lagos State and the enforcement of sit-at-home directives in Anambra State, warning that both actions threaten citizens’ fundamental rights.

Executive Secretary of NHRC. Dr. Tony Ojukwu, expressed alarm over the ongoing demolition of waterfront and informal settlements in Makoko, Lagos, which had, reportedly, displaced thousands of residents.

Ojukwu said the demolitions were carried out without adequate notice, compensation, or resettlement plans, leaving many families homeless and livelihoods destroyed.

He said, “These actions contradict constitutional protections for dignity, housing, and family life, as well as international human rights standards to which Nigeria is committed.”

He stated that court rulings prohibiting forced evictions were often ignored, undermining public trust in the rule of law.

NHRC called for an immediate halt to all demolitions, urging authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue with affected communities and ensure proper compensation and resettlement before proceeding with any development projects.

The commission also weighed in on the situation in Anambra State, where traders complied with the illegal sit-at-home directive, prompting the closure of Onitsha Main Market. While praising the government’s efforts to address the sit-at-home enforcement, Ojukwu cautioned against collective punishment of traders, which he said infringed on the rights to livelihood, freedom of movement, and due process.

He highlighted the economic effect of repeated sit-at-home days, with government estimates suggesting losses of up to N8 billion every Monday, and stressed the need for measures that balanced security with protection of human rights.

Ojukwu reiterated that development, law enforcement, and economic regulation must respect fundamental rights. He warned that ignoring these principles could deepen social vulnerabilities and erode trust in government.

He called for justice, fairness, and respect for citizens’ dignity to guide Nigeria’s growth and governance.

Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages at NHRC, Fatimah Mohammed, confirmed that the commission would continue to monitor both situations closely and engage relevant authorities.