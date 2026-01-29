Kwara, Chinese Investors Partner on Business Investments Worth $35m

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Government and Chinese investors are partnering on investments worth about $35 million for the industrialisation and economic growth of the state.

The partnership involves establishment of a lithium factory worth $20 million and setting up of a pharmaceutical company valued at more than $15 million in the state.

Speaking in Ilorin yesterday during a meeting with the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Team Lead of the Chinese investor, ER- KANG Company Limited, Mr. Sun Qing Rong, said the firm had concluded and flagged off its $20 million lithium factory, aligning with government’s policy to grow value addition and local manufacturing capacity.

Rong said the firm had more than 300 employees, mostly Kwarans, adding that the plants process lithium into ready materials, instead of exporting them raw without any value addition.

He said the firm will also be partnering the state government on an industrial park.

Rong stated, “This is one of the fruits of the meeting that we held with Your Excellency in Beijing about two years ago.

“Today, we have completed the lithium plant and it is up and running. And this year, we are starting the pharmaceutical company with the help of Your Excellency.”

He added, “The factory will include two phases of construction for large infusion and small volume injection workshops, which will make up for the shortage of such products in the Nigerian market.

“At present, the relevant preparatory work is basically completed.”

He commended the governor for providing “outstanding investment environment for foreign investors like us”, adding that his firm has a strong social responsibility philosophy in its operating community.

Responding, AbdulRazaq said the state government had recorded at least two foreign investments worth $35 million as part of the government’s drive for industrialisation and economic growth.

He expressed satisfaction with the investments, which he said will create jobs, encourage technology transfer, and boost the local economy.

“We are willing to support you and others to invest more in our state,” the governor told the Chinese investors.

Other members of Rong’s team were the company’s lawyer, Ibrahim Atanda; Project Architect, Arch. Sayi Yekeen; Quality Control Supervisor, Shuai Hai Tao; Factory Manager, Cao Zheng Hai; Pharmaceutical Manager, Xie Chuan Li; and Administrative Manager, Mi Guang Hua.

Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, joined the governor at the meeting.