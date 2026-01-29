Defence Headquarters Reaffirms Commitment to Wounded Heroes Amid Alleged Neglect

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has restated its unwavering commitment to the welfare of wounded soldiers, dismissing social media claims alleging neglect, inadequate care and institutional indifference towards military personnel injured in the line of duty.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said while the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) respect the right of citizens to express concerns, it is necessary to correct misleading narratives and place verifiable facts on record.

According to him, the welfare of Nigerian military personnel—particularly those wounded in action—remains a moral and institutional priority.

He explained that all personnel injured during combat or operations are entitled to comprehensive medical care under established Armed Forces medical policies.

“Depending on the nature and severity of injuries, treatment is provided both within Nigeria and abroad,” he said, adding that the AFN routinely facilitates advanced medical care for critically wounded personnel in reputable foreign medical facilities when required.

Within the country, Major General Uba noted that injured troops receive care across the Armed Forces’ network of military hospitals and medical centres, with referrals to specialised civilian hospitals where necessary, all at government expense.

He added that medical evacuation, surgery, rehabilitation, prosthetics and long-term care form integral components of the military’s healthcare framework.

He further explained that personnel whose injuries prevent further service are supported through favourable discharge and medical boarding processes, ensuring access to pensions, gratuities and other statutory entitlements in line with existing regulations.

Families of personnel killed in action, he said, are also supported through death benefits, insurance payouts, pensions, educational support for dependants and sustained engagement by military authorities.

Describing claims that “nobody cares” for wounded or fallen soldiers as inaccurate and unfair, the Defence spokesman said injured personnel benefit from structured welfare support, including rehabilitation programmes, counselling services, family support mechanisms and continuous command oversight.

He pointed out that the soldiers featured in a widely circulated video cited in the allegations are themselves evidence of the AFN’s rehabilitation efforts, describing them as living testimonies to the sacrifices made by personnel who continue to serve the nation despite injuries sustained in the course of duty.

Major General Uba also highlighted Nigeria’s active participation in the Invictus Games, a global initiative dedicated to the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women through sports.

He said Nigeria’s involvement underscores the AFN’s commitment to physical recovery, mental resilience and social reintegration of its wounded heroes, noting the positive and lasting impact of the programme on morale and public awareness.

While acknowledging that welfare systems require continuous improvement, the Defence Headquarters said constructive feedback remains welcome.

However, it warned that sweeping and unsubstantiated generalisations suggesting institutional neglect undermine the efforts of professionals within the AFN who work tirelessly to care for wounded colleagues and honour fallen heroes.

Such narratives, he added, could also discourage young Nigerians considering a career in the Armed Forces, despite the military’s constitutional role in defending the nation and protecting lives and property.

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to transparency, accountability and, above all, the welfare and dignity of personnel who risk their lives in defence of the country.

Meanwhile, the military also provided updates on ongoing operations across the country.

Major General Uba disclosed that troops of the Joint Task Force, South-East, Operation Udo Ka, successfully rescued eight Cameroonian nationals abducted by sea pirates along the Ikang waterways in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State during an offensive operation.

In a separate briefing on recent operations, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said three criminal suspects were arrested in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State following actionable intelligence and targeted security operations.

He further revealed that about 80 militants voluntarily surrendered to troops in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State under the ongoing amnesty programme.

The militants, he said, turned in their arms and ammunition and were identified as members of two camps led by Thankgod Ebikontei, also known as Ayibanuagha, and John Isaac, popularly called Akpokolo.

Major General Onoja added that troops recovered large quantities of weapons and ordnance, including automatic rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated firearms and materials used for the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Caches of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were also seized during the operations.