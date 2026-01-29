Dangote Appoints MTN CEO to Board of Fertiliser Unit Ahead Planned IPO

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Dangote Industries has appointed MTN Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita, to the board of its fertiliser business as it prepares to expand and list the operation in the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Dangote Fertiliser plans an initial public offering on the Stock Exchange this year, and Mupita’s experience includes spearheading the listing of MTN’s unit in Nigeria in 2019, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

Dangote Fertiliser produces about 3 million tons of granulated urea annually and plans to expand its complex in Lagos and build a facility in Ethiopia this year to become the largest maker globally by 2028.

Dangote Fertiliser Ltd. Managing Director Vishwajit Sinha confirmed Mupita’s appointment in an email response to questions, the Bloomberg report added.

The high-profile hire to Aliko Dangote's stable comes as Dangote Fertiliser plans an initial public offering on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this year. With a market value of $8.6 billion, it's the bourse's biggest company after BUA Foods Ltd.

Africa is home to the fastest-growing population worldwide. Rising food demand, urbanisation and expanding regional trade could see agriculture grow to beyond $1 trillion by 2030, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB). This creates a huge market for fertiliser firms on the continent, although the majority of farmers still struggle with limited access to finance, infrastructure and markets.

Mupita has headed Africa’s largest wireless carrier for more than five years after joining the group in 2017 as chief financial officer. Before that, he held senior positions at South African financial services group Old Mutual Ltd. and initially trained as an engineer.

Dangote also plans to list its refinery business this year, the group’s founder said previously. The IPOs are intended to raise cash and open shares to institutional investors.