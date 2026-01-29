Court Grants Yahaya Bello Permission to Travel for Pilgrimage to Mecca

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, granted an application by former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj to observe the last 10 days of Ramadan in the Holy land.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the application after the ex-governor’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), moved the motion to the effect.

Moving the motion, Daudu said the application, which was dated January 19, was filed on January 20.

The senior lawyer said that the motion sought an order directing and permitting a temporary release of Bello’s international passports to enable him travel to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj during this year’s Ramadan, which commences from February 18 and ends March 19.

He said the application also sought an order granting permission to travel to the holy land during the Ramadan period.

Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), who appeared for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), did not oppose the application.

Earlie, when the former governor was permitted by the court to clarify how many days he intends to spend abroad, he said though he would have loved to spend the 30 days in holy land, he was mindful of his trial by the EFCC.

Bello said though he had not travelled outside Nigeria in the last eight years, he would be spending the last 10 days of Ramadan in Mecca to offer prayers to God.

“As said by my defence counsel, I have not travelled outside this country in the last eight years.

“I would have loved to spend the whole of Ramadan in Mecca and to observe Shittu Shawal immediately after Ramadan, but I will not want to take any one for granted,” he said.

The ex-governor then said he would be spending the last 10 days of Ramadan in Mecca.

Justice Nwite, who granted the prayer, observed that the prosecution did not oppose the request.

“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel to defendant and also observed that the prosecution is not opposing the application.

“Hence, the defendant shall only spend 10 days in holly land which shall commence on March 13,” he ruled.

The judge then adjourned the matter until January 30 for continuation of trial. (NAN)