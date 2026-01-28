  • Wednesday, 28th January, 2026

Unilever Delivers 44% Revenue Growth, Doubles PAT to N31bn

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its interim unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, reporting a turnover of N215 billion which represents 44 per cent increase from N15    billion turnover recorded in  2024. 

In the full year 2025 unaudited financial report, gross profit rose 32 per cent to N90 billion, while net profit doubled to N31 billion, up from N15 billion in the same period in 2024.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said: “ Our fourth quarter performance and strong full year outcome reflect the continued momentum from our route‑to‑market expansion, increasingly agile well optimized operational structure, and the robust demand we are seeing across our iconic brands, including Knorr, Close-Up, Pepsodent,  Vaseline, and Rexona. We have delivered consistent quarter‑on‑quarter topline growth that remains competitive, profitable, and sustainable.”

Adeniyi further stated that “With a proud heritage of more than 100 years of manufacturing  in Nigeria, every product and every experience reflects our legacy of innovation and our unwavering commitment to quality. Through our trusted brands, we continue to Brighten Everyday Life for All.”

