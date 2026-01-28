UNILAG, University of Birmingham Partnership Strengthens Global Surgery, Boosts Student Research

Funmi Ogundare

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the University of Birmingham are leveraging a decade-long strategic partnership to tackle global public health challenges, improve surgical safety, and strengthen their positions in global university rankings.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement and partnership showcase held yesterday , at the University of Lagos, the Provost and Vice-Principal at the University of Birmingham, Prof. Nick Vaughan Williams, described the partnership as a strategic alliance focused on addressing some of the world’s most pressing public policy and health challenges, particularly in the area of global surgery.

According to him, the collaboration is aimed at reducing the high risk associated with surgical care worldwide, noting that an estimated 3.5 million people are at risk of death following surgery each year.

“This programme seeks to intervene to reduce those risks and to provide practical solutions that make the surgical environment much safer,” he said.

He explained that in the last 10 years, the partnership between UNILAG and the University of Birmingham has evolved into a strong platform for knowledge exchange, joint research and capacity building, with tangible benefits for students, academics and health systems in both countries.

The collaboration, he added, has also become a key driver for institutional growth and global visibility, stressing that partnerships of this nature are critical to improving university rankings and international standing.

The Provost disclosed that the University of Birmingham is currently ranked 76th in the world and has a clear ambition to be among the global top 50 universities.

He stated that UNILAG shares a similar vision, with a strong aspiration to rank within the global top 200.

“One of the reasons we are here is that the University of Lagos has the same ambition and the same drive,” he said. “By leveraging collaborations like this, we are building strategic partnerships that enhance visibility, reputation and global standing, to the benefit of both institutions.”

He noted that the knowledge exchange between the two universities provides opportunities to strengthen teaching, research output and international engagement, while positioning both institutions as key players in addressing global challenges.

Earlier in her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof. Afolabi Leshi explained that its ongoing international research collaborations are directly strengthening student training, improving patient care and helping to address Nigeria’s brain drain challenge through targeted capacity building and programme development.

He stated that a major objective of the collaboration is to build research capacity among the next generation of Nigerian scholars. He added that students have already been empowered to undertake student-led research.

“One of the objectives of the collaboration is to build research capacity in the next generation of researchers,” he said. “Students are being empowered to carry out their own research, which will help them develop the capacity to ask critical questions and provide solutions in the future.”

He added that UNILAG is proud of the partnership, which also enables the co-creation of relevant academic and research programmes tailored to Nigeria’s societal needs.

According to him, this ensures that students benefit directly through improved curricula and hands-on research exposure.

Beyond international partnerships, Leshi disclosed that UNILAG is actively involved in multiple research collaborations within Nigeria, including joint initiatives among universities in the Lagos region and with some private institutions, aimed at collectively addressing national challenges.

Speaking on the issue of brain drain in the health sector, Professor of Surgery at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Adesoji Ademuyiwa, said the collaboration offers a pathway to retaining talent in the country.

He revealed that discussions are ongoing to establish joint postgraduate degree programmes, such as a master’s degree, that would be delivered in Nigeria but carry international recognition.

This, he said, would enable healthcare professionals to access world-class education locally without the need to travel abroad, while obtaining qualifications that are recognised globally.

Ademuyiwa, who is also an Honorary Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital,

expressed optimism that sustained partnerships of this nature would strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system, enhance surgical training, and position the country more prominently in global health research.

Professor Dion Morton, the Barling Chair of Surgery at the University of Birmingham, lauded the transformative impact of a global surgical research collaboration, highlighting its benefits for patients, researchers, and universities across the world.

He said the studies being conducted by the network are already shaping medical practice globally, benefiting thousands of patients in Nigeria, West Africa, and even in England.

“The real impact of this research is on patients. The results of the studies are influential on every continent and are changing practice as we speak,” he said.

The initiative is also cultivating future leaders in medical research.

“A fantastic team of medical students across five Nigerian universities are learning about surgical research and will become the leaders of tomorrow,” Morton added.