  • Wednesday, 28th January, 2026

‘Terrorist Bello Turji Not APC Member’ 

Nigeria | 5 hours ago


Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja


The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji, was not a member of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement, yesterday, described as fake, the APC membership slip, in circulation on social media suggesting that Turji was a member of the ruling party.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a fake ‘APC membership slip’ in circulation on social media falsely suggesting that a despicable and notorious terrorist, Mohammed Bello Turji, was registered as a member of our party in the ongoing APC Electronic Registration and Validation Exercise.

“The membership slip is a fabrication, fake and without any association or link, whatsoever, with our membership register and database. All digital parameters represented on the fake slip bear no connection to our Party’s membership register. 

“For example, the slip purports to be registered in a nonexistent ‘Ward 13’ of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State which only has 10 Wards.  All other information paraded on the fake slip are nonexistent and certainly not contained in our membership database,” he said.

Morka added that the fabrication was the handiwork of mischief makers out to hoodwink and confuse members of the public for their own sinister objectives. 

The party urged all party faithful and the general public to disregard the highly offensive document in its entirety.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.