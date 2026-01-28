‘Terrorist Bello Turji Not APC Member’ 



Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji, was not a member of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement, yesterday, described as fake, the APC membership slip, in circulation on social media suggesting that Turji was a member of the ruling party.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a fake ‘APC membership slip’ in circulation on social media falsely suggesting that a despicable and notorious terrorist, Mohammed Bello Turji, was registered as a member of our party in the ongoing APC Electronic Registration and Validation Exercise.

“The membership slip is a fabrication, fake and without any association or link, whatsoever, with our membership register and database. All digital parameters represented on the fake slip bear no connection to our Party’s membership register.

“For example, the slip purports to be registered in a nonexistent ‘Ward 13’ of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State which only has 10 Wards. All other information paraded on the fake slip are nonexistent and certainly not contained in our membership database,” he said.

Morka added that the fabrication was the handiwork of mischief makers out to hoodwink and confuse members of the public for their own sinister objectives.

The party urged all party faithful and the general public to disregard the highly offensive document in its entirety.