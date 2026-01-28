State Govt, 5 LGs Begin Construction of Multimillion Naira Pavilion Project in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government inconjuction with the five local government councils in Ilorin Emirate have formally taken over the controversial Sulu-Gambari Ultramodern Pavilion project in Ilorin, the state capital.

The affected five local government councils that are involved in the construction of the project are Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Moro and Asa local government council areas of the state.

The ultra modern pavilion is designed to preserve the Emirate’s rich cultural heritage, promote tourism, and serve as a multipurpose facility for cultural, social, and ceremonial activities within Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State at large.

The project was initially conceived as a Federal Government intervention, through Senator representing Kwara central senatorial district, Senator Saliu Mustapha, but now under state government’s supervision.

The project, it was gathered, became the subject of public controversy after the State Government halted the initial construction, citing alleged lack of necessary approvals.

Following the suspension, the state government, in conjunction with the five local government councils of Ilorin Emirate, announced its decision to assume full responsibility for the project.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Communications, Ibraheem Abdullateef—who also doubles as the Media Officer to the Pavilion Steering Committee—the government said the construction was being executed in line with the vision of the Emir of Ilorin.

The statement also announced the appointment of Hon. Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa, as Chairman of the Pavilion Construction Steering Committee.

The development followed the formal handover of the project to the contractor by the Pavilion Steering Committee.

The Chairman of the committee, Alakawa, led the handover ceremony, which marked the official commencement of construction.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, offered prayers for the successful execution of the project and urged residents and stakeholders to support the initiative.

The latest development brings to an end months of uncertainty surrounding the project, as work resumes under the supervision of the Kwara Government led Pavilion Steering Committee and local councils, with expectations that the pavilion will be completed in line with its cultural and developmental objectives.