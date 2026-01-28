Sachet Drinks War: MAN, Unions Condemn NAFDAC, Say Actions Inimical to Businesses

• As faceless group protests in support of agency

Dike Onwuamaeze and Raheem Akingbolu





Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has decried the disruption of the businesses of its members in the wines and spirits sub-sector by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), saying it “is inimical to the profitable operation of the companies concerned and will certainly hurt the Nigerian economy”.

Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made the criticism yesterday in a press statement, titled, “MAN Calls for Restraint on NAFDAC’s Renewed Ban on Sachet Alcoholic Beverages Against Directives to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

However, a faceless group organised marches in support of NAFDAC’s action against consumption of sachet gins, amid the current controversy over the ban on the products.

But Food, Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association and National Union of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employees challenged NAFDAC to provide empirical evidence that sachet alcoholic beverages were being consumed by children.

The unions, which renewed their demand for a review of the ban, gathered their members at the NAFDAC Lagos office again yesterday as the protest entered its third day.

Speaking with THISDAY, National President of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, Oyibo Jimoh, faulted claims that sachet alcohol was responsible for underage alcohol consumption in Nigeria, insisting that no data exists to support such claims.

Meanwhile, Ajayi-Kadir said, “We caution that this unnecessary action of NAFDAC is detrimental to the survival of the concerned indigenous industrial operators.

“This is worrisome as it comes at the expense of the jobs and livelihoods of workers and all those involved in the value chain.

“It is counterproductive as it will open up the market for illicit, sub-standard, and unregulated products.

“It will lead to an influx of imported alternatives, mostly smuggled. It will deny the government of revenues collectable from the companies.

“It will deny adult consumers with low budgets access to the products. The overall effect is that the economy and livelihoods will be negatively impacted.”

The MAN director-general added, “We, therefore, appeal to the federal government to prevail on NAFDAC to stop the disruption of our members’ activities and abide by the directive to suspend the implementation of the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles.”

According to him, succumbing to those scenarios is a costly mistake, as it compromises jobs and livelihoods, and activates other unintended consequences.

He stated that NAFDAC had, in the last two weeks, gone ahead to implement the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small PET bottles in flagrant disobedience of the directives from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the matter, as issued on December 15, 2025.

He pointed out that NAFDAC’s recent action was also in direct contradiction of the earlier resolution of the House of Representatives on the matter (vide NAS /10/HR/CT.33/77c of 14th March 2024), wherein the House of Representatives, after an all-inclusive consultation with stakeholders through a public hearing, restrained NAFDAC from taking the punitive action of banning the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles.

Ajayi-Kadir stated, “Rather than abiding by the generally agreed resolution, NAFDAC bided its time and chose to rely on a resolution of the Senate that was devoid of the usual stakeholders’ engagement.

“We have since approached the Senate, and we trust that the distinguished members will reconsider after further consultations.

“This is particularly concerning as operators are now confused as to which directive to follow in the face of multiple directives.”

MAN reemphasised that the advent of the sale of alcohol in sachets and PET bottles was not intended to have a negative effect on Nigerians.

Ajayi-Kadir said, “Rather, it was an innovation to serve the segment of the adult population with low budgets who desire the product and should have a right of choice.

“The ban would, therefore, deny them the opportunity to exercise that right. In addition, and on the positive side, availability in small portions could also discourage abuse associated with bigger portions.”

He emphasised that it was “important to note that alcohol served in sachets by local producers is produced under hygienic conditions and certified by our regulatory agencies, which include NAFDAC”.

The MAN director-general said, “To ban such products would open the floodgates of illicit and unwholesome substances that are not subject to regulation, are dangerous to health, and are beyond the control of the relevant regulatory agencies.”

Ajayi-Kadir stated that the untested assertion of abuse by minors as the basis for the ban had been controverted by credible and empirical research that was independently conducted.

He added that the industry, on its own, initiated a series of campaigns in respect of responsible alcohol consumption to discourage underage abuse.

He stated, “This has so far cost the operators over N1 billion in advertisements at all levels of media outreach across the federation.

“This has been very impactful in discouraging abuse by underage persons and has deepened the access restriction landscape.”

On his part, Jimoh said, “There is no research that shows that the alcohol in sachet is causing any harm to children. Moreover, the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria, as an organisation, has been doing a lot in terms of advocacy. We have our commercials on radio that it shouldn’t be sold to under 18.”

He said what was happening was the prevalence of substances, like codeine syrup, tramadol, and other drugs, yet these were openly sold on the streets.

Jimoh questioned why sachet alcohol had suddenly been singled out, alleging that many adulterated bottled wines and spirits pose a greater public health risk.

He stated, “We expected that NADFAC would take into consideration that a lot of bottled wines and spirits in the markets that are imported into Nigeria are being adulterated.

“We know and we have evidence to prove that and she herself has gone and sealed a couple of them.”

According to Jimoh, sachet alcoholic drinks are easier to regulate because their manufacturers are known and traceable, unlike counterfeit bottled products.

He said, “Sachet alcohol has not been known to be faked. You know the manufacturers. NAFDAC regularly inspect our facilities and laboratories to ensure compliance.”

He described the proposed ban as unfair, likening it to “giving a dog a bad name”.

However, Jimoh acknowledged that the sector was not without challenges.

Nonetheless, as some players in the wines and spirits sub-sector continued their protest to demand that NAFDAC rescinds its decision to ban sachet gins, another group, believed to be sponsored by the regulatory agency, also converged on the NAFDAC premises with placards supporting the ban of sachet gin products.

The counter-protesters believed the consumption of those brands of gin caused health issues and juvenile delinquency.

However, Executive Secretary, Food, Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, Solomon Adebosin, stated that sachet alcohol helped control moderate consumption among its consumers.

Adebosin said, “NAFDAC’s argument that sachet alcohol beverages promote accessibility can be counteracted by the fact that they aid moderation.

“No alcohol beverage company in Nigeria isn’t certified by NAFDAC. They can’t claim the products they certified are no longer good.”

THISDAY had earlier reported that producers of sachet gins had been up in arms against NAFDAC over the ban on their products.