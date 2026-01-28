Rivers Govt to Recruit 5,000 Teachers to Boost Education Sector

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Rivers State Government has approved the recruitment of 5,000 teachers into the state civil service, a step aimed at addressing shortages in classrooms and improving educational outcomes across the state.

The exercise forms part of a broader strategy to enhance administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

The decision emerged during the Rivers State Executive Council meeting of 2026, presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honor Sirawoo, disclosed that the recruitment is strategically focused on the education sector.

He explained that out of the 5,000 recruits, 3,000 will be deployed to basic and primary schools, while 2,000 will serve at post-primary institutions.

The goal, he said, is to strengthen service delivery where it matters most, particularly in shaping the state’s educational outcomes.

Sirawoo also noted that “this recruitment exercise brings the total number of individuals employed under the Fubara administration to approximately 9,500, highlighting the government’s sustained commitment to expanding the workforce”.

He recounted previous recruitments under the administration, which included 2,000 personnel for medical services, 1,500 for Ignatius Ajuru University, and 1,000 for the Universal Basic Education Board, reflecting a consistent focus on critical sectors.

Sirawoo reassured that the process for hiring the new 5,000 teachers will be strictly guided to ensure that only qualified and competent individuals are recruited.

“The administration is expanding the workforce, but we are committed to quiet service delivery rather than publicising every action because these are services to the people of Rivers,” he added.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Chisom Gbali, described the council’s approval as a “significant boost” for his ministry, expected to be among the primary beneficiaries of the policy plan.

“Analysts have observed that the recruitment initiative is timely, particularly in the education sector, where teacher shortages have historically hampered learning outcomes in both urban and rural areas of the state.

“By increasing the number of teachers and civil servants, the state aims to improve the efficiency of service delivery, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and ensure that government policies translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

“The recruitment is expected to cover multiple cadres of staff, from administrative personnel to teaching professionals, providing a balanced workforce to serve the state’s diverse needs.”

Dr. Gbali affirmed that the ministry will coordinate closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure that recruitment aligns with institutional requirements and that training and orientation programs are effectively implemented.

The government has also pledged to maintain transparency throughout the recruitment process, assuring the public that appointments will be based strictly on qualifications, experience, and merit.

With the recruitment drive set to begin in the coming weeks, residents of Rivers State are hopeful that the move will not only enhance service delivery but also create employment opportunities for thousands of youths, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to human capital development.