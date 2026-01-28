Isoko, Ijaw, Itsekiri Group to Protest Alleged Marginalisation by Govt

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Isoko, Ijaw, and Itsekiri elders and leaders under the auspices of 3Is have threatened to protest the alleged marginalisation of the ethnic groups by the Delta State Government in infrastructural development.

The group, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by a member, Ebule Anthony Metsese, vowed that it was prepared to re-strategise to push for its interests amid perceived marginalisation.

“Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri elders and leaders in the Delta South senatorial district have restrategised, with a view to pressuring the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to urgently address the perceived marginalisation of the ethnic nationalities as regards infrastructural development.

“At the end of a meeting held in Warri on January 27, the elders, under the auspices of Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri Leaders’ Forum, 3Is, resolved to engage Governor Oborevwori on a wide range of issues, bothering on inadequate funding of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), lopsided execution of major infrastructural projects in the state and the governor’s seeming lack of communication with elders, who are not active politicians,” it stated.

The group noted that since Governor Oborevwori assumed office, nothing has been heard about the DESOPADEC budget, and the commission appeared to be suffering from inadequate and timely release of funds “despite the more than triple increase of the monthly derivation money from FAAC.”

The elders, who were said to be considering extensive media interactions in the days ahead to highlight the perceived neglect of Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri communities, especially the riverine oil and gas-producing, impacted communities in the execution of projects, also expressed displeasure with what they consider the zero impact representation of the Senator representing Delta South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Joel Onowakpo-Thomas.