GOC Pledges Continued Support as Commandant NAFRC Visits 81 Division

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, has assured the Commandant, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ilo, of the Division’s continued support to enable the Centre attain greater heights, saying, “You can count on our support always.”

The assurance was given on Friday, 23 January 2026, when the Commandant paid a courtesy visit to the Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army at 3 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

During the visit, Major General Babalola emphasised the importance of synergy among all arms of the Armed Forces in advancing national development.

He noted that 81 Division, which has operational responsibility over Lagos and Ogun States, with Lagos as the nation’s economic hub, requires sustained cooperation among all security stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the states.

The GOC further reaffirmed the Division’s readiness to collaborate with NAFRC, particularly in the areas of training and other mutually beneficial engagements.

He expressed appreciation to the Commandant for the visit and pledged the Division’s full support to the Centre.

Earlier, the Commandant, NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ilo, said the visit was aimed at familiarising himself and strengthening the existing cordial relationship between the Centre and the Division.

He explained that NAFRC prepares personnel approaching retirement for life after service, noting that military life differs significantly from civilian life.

Air Vice Marshal Ilo appreciated the GOC for the Division’s sustained support to the Centre and also thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu NAM, for appointing Major General Babalola as the 26th GOC of 81 Division.

Highlights of the visit included the presentation of a souvenir to the Commandant, signing of the visitors’ book, and a group photograph.