Dominic Nwuzor Pays Homage to Monarch, Signals House of Reps Ambition

In a significant show of respect and community commitment, Dominic Nwuzor, Chief Executive Officer of Don Singles International (DSI)—a leading showbiz and personality promotion firm dedicated to discovering and uplifting Nigerian talents—has formally announced his intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Awka North and South Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections.

Nwuzor, widely respected in his hometown as “Nze Chichileze,” paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty Eze Ugonwanne Ezeike IV of Nibo, Dr. M.C. Ngene, at the monarch’s palace in Nibo, Awka South LGA.

The visit was both symbolic and heartfelt—signaling his deep commitment to tradition and community values.

Addressing the monarch, Nwuzor formally declared his ambition to serve his people at the highest level of national lawmaking.

He emphasized that his decision to run for office was not born out of personal ambition alone, but out of a lifelong passion to improve the lives of his constituents, particularly in the areas of equity, youth engagement, women and child welfare, and community development.

“I am here to inform His Royal Majesty of my intention to contest to represent Awka North and South at the Federal House of Representatives come 2027,” Nwuzor said. “They say charity begins at home—that is why I first came to inform him as our father and receive his royal blessings before proceeding further.”

His declaration was met with warmth and encouragement from the venerable monarch, who has led the Nibo community for over three decades.

HRM Ezeike IV described Nwuzor as a “chip off the old block,” noting the Nwuzor family’s long history of honesty, diligence, and patriotic service to the community.

“I give you my blessing because I know you will do well,” the monarch said.

“Your father and grandfather were known for good character and commitment to the development of their community and Nibo at large.”

Nwuzor also visited key stakeholders within his community, including Ichie Ozo Robins Obi-Ezeani, Ikenga III (Traditional Prime Minister of Nibo), Prof. Anthony Osita C. Nwokoye,President General, Nibo Town Union,clan heads, and other community leaders.

During these visits, he reiterated his belief that Nibo’s exclusion from the Federal House of Representatives since the return of democracy in 1999 is overdue for correction.

A Track Record of Leadership and Service

Nwuzor’s decision to run has already generated considerable enthusiasm across the constituency.

Known for his leadership in national political campaigns, he brings a rare blend of grassroots engagement and strategic political experience.

A dedicated advocate for good governance and national unity, he previously served as Director General of the Atiku Leadership Development Initiative (ALDI)—a major support group for the Atiku/Obi presidential campaign in 2019.

His leadership there was widely recognized, particularly for orchestrating the historic London Road Show in support of the campaign.

Nwuzor’s commitment to national service dates back further. In 2010, he joined the presidential campaign of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), serving as Chief Protocol Officer when the former Head of State declared his bid for the 2011 presidential election.

Humanitarianism and Youth Empowerment at the Core

Beyond politics, Nwuzor’s reputation as a humanitarian and youth mobilizer resonates strongly in Awka North and South.

He recently launched DSI Movies, an initiative designed to uncover and empower young film talents across the constituency and the state. Through this platform, emerging artists have been given access to training, mentorship, and career opportunities in Nigeria’s vibrant film industry.

According to Nwuzor, the initiative reflects his broader commitment to giving back to the community that molded him, and ensuring that the next generation of young Nigerians have the means to thrive creatively and economically.

As the 2027 elections approach, Dominic Nwuzor’s blend of traditional respect, proven leadership, humanitarian credentials, and forward-looking vision positions him as a compelling candidate for the House of Representatives—ready to deliver meaningful representation for Awka North and South at the national level.