CAP PLC Launches ‘Colours of Hope’ Initiative to Boost Students’ Creativity

In line with its objective of creating a new Africa inspired by colours, Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) PLC, one of Nigeria’s leading paint and coatings manufacturers, recently launched the ‘Colours of Hope’ programme, a CSR initiative that brings the power of colour to classrooms, inspiring creativity, confidence, and pride among learners across Nigeria.

Through the Colours of Hope initiative, the company said it has transformed four educational institutions across key states – Clegg Senior Girls High School, Surulere (Lagos); Army Day Secondary School, Port Harcourt (Rivers); Government College, Ibadan (Oyo); and Kano State Polytechnic.

Each project involved repainting and refurbishing classrooms and ICT facilities, as well as beautifying school entrances and administrative spaces, turning previously dull environments into vibrant, functional, and uplifting spaces for students and teachers.

Commenting on the initiative, the Managing Director, Bolarin Okunowo, said, “For us at CAP PLC, paint is more than a product, it’s a medium of transformation, and we recognise that the learning environment plays a powerful role in how students absorb knowledge. “Through this initiative, we are using the power of colour to renew spaces where dreams are formed, and futures take shape. When students walk into bright, well-kept classrooms, it changes how they see themselves and what they believe is possible.”

Chief Operating Officer of CAP PLC, Jethro Iruobe, said, “Colours of Hope is a reflection of who we are and what we stand for as a company. For us, this is what it means to create a new Africa inspired by colours, using our products and our people to bring hope and inspiration for the next generation to learn, grow and thrive.”

The project was warmly received by school administrators, community leaders, and students, who described the transformations as inspiring.

Colours of Hope reflects CAP PLC’s belief that small changes can create meaningful impact, and that colour, when used with purpose, can be a powerful catalyst for progress. The initiative also aligns with the company’s broader CSR priorities focused on education, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building brighter and more hopeful communities across Africa.