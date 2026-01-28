Author Promotes Perseverance, Faith in New Book

Funmi Ogundare

An author, Sarah Eniola, has called for perseverance, resilience and unwavering faith as tools for overcoming adversity.

Eniola, who stated this at the release of her book, ‘Faces of Trial’, said it was largely inspired by her real-life experiences, adding that the book offers a faith-based perspective on the pains of betrayal, wrongful judgment and emotional trauma, while underscoring the redemptive power of God’s providence.

“Despite the difficulties confronting individuals and the nation at large, hope anchored in faith remains a viable pathway to restoration and victory,” she said.

According to her, the 206-page book is structured into three sections and 16 chapters, combining personal reflections with spiritual guidance.

“It explores how innocent individuals often become victims of deceit, conspiracy, false accusations and deliberate set-ups, circumstances that frequently lead to damaged reputations and emotional distress.

“Through vivid narratives and emotional depth, ‘Faces of Trial’ presents experiences that resonate with many readers, reinforcing the message that trials are an inevitable part of life, even for the righteous,” she said.

Eniola added that the book draws parallels between human suffering and the trial and condemnation of Jesus Christ, emphasising that unjust suffering is not without divine purpose.

She explained that the book identifies strongly with victims of injustice and emotional trauma, offering reassurance, practical lessons and clear pathways to triumph.

“It emphasises that, despite life’s battles, God has special friends and children, and His love and care remain constant both in and beyond moments of trial,” she said.

Firmly rooted in biblical principles, she stated that the book teaches readers how to remain productive and spiritually grounded even in moments of rejection, loneliness, grief and inner turmoil.

According to her, trials serve as divine instruments for spiritual growth, self-discovery and the fulfilment of purpose.

She added that individuals with a divine purpose often encounter unique challenges that, when endured, prepare them to become vessels for greater blessings and divine acts.

“Beyond encouragement, ‘Faces of Trial’ presents trust in God’s providence as a reliable compass for navigating life’s inevitable struggles. With scriptural references such as Luke 1:37 and 1 Peter 5:10, the book reinforces the belief that suffering ultimately leads to strengthening, restoration and divine settlement. It encourages readers to rewrite their personal narratives, live in peace and harmony, and rise above limitations,” the author said.