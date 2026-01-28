APC Unveils Committee to Pick Nigeria’s Generation Next Leaders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled an elite committee that includes former Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, Elijah Onyeagba; Director General, Citizen and Leadership Centre, Rinsola Abiola; Executive Director, Galaxy Backbone, Hon. Segun Olulade; former SSA to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Wole Aboderin; SSA to the President on Community Engagement South-west, Moremi Ojudu; and ED, North Central Development Commission, Princess Atika Ajana.

Other members of the committee are the Founder of WFM, Toun Okewale Sonaiya; and SSA to the President on Entrepreneurship Development, Chalya Shagaya, who are to review over 1,700 applications received from young Nigerians nationwide for the Rising Progressive Young Leaders Fellowship (RPLF).

The RPLF is a flagship and elite leadership development initiative of the Progressive School of Politics, Leadership and Statecraft (PSPLS) — the human capital development arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Wing.

It was purposefully designed to produce the best of the best, a new cadre of high value, governance- ready young leaders prepared for public sector leadership and national service.

Other committee chairpersons and members include Mr Bode Olugbore, Hon Ife Adebayo, Dr Sanusi Ohiare, Mr Kingsley Mordi, Zainab Buba Marwa, Mr Abu Andrew, Prof Abubakar Sadiq Zubair, Hon. Ginika Tor and several others.

According to the APC National Youth Leader, Dr Dayo Israel, the Fellowship targets exceptional emerging leaders with the capacity to contribute meaningfully to governance today, while being deliberately groomed to shape leadership and statecraft tomorrow.

It is structured as a rigorous, immersive and transformational experience that combines intellectual depth, practical exposure and elite mentorship to prepare the next generation of progressive leaders for roles across the public sector, political institutions, and policy making spaces.

“RPLF is delivered as a high intensity, cohort-based fellowship, featuring a residential component that removes participants from everyday distractions and places them in a focused environment of learning, reflection, collaboration, and leadership formation.

“This immersive model fosters discipline, peer bonding, critical thinking, and a deep appreciation of the demands of public leadership and service in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the APC Youth Leader, concluded.

According to him, other members of the committee include SA to the vice-president, Hon. Ahmed Ningi; SSA to the president, Mrs Abiodun Essiet; Hon. Abu Sidiq; Hon. Nana Hauwa; Hajia Jemilah Shuaibu; Sheefah Zarma; Hon. Onyeka Nwafor; Maryam Illyasu Gwarzo; Queen Zarah Onyinye; Anjo Obande; Shehu Huseini Kollere; Dr Muhammed Yahaz; Chidinma Makachukwu; Gbenga Saka; Hon. Ibrahim Alli Balogun; Mr Muyiwa Adebola; Hon. Onyambo; Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi; Segun Tomori; Theresa Tekanah; Abida Rabo; Jason Baba Kwaghe; Lamir Umar Ibrahim; Ochanya Okoh; Zubair Aliyu; Yewande Bisiolu; Gambo Manzo; Martha Agba; Melycent C. Reis; Abdul Haruna Danja; Olumide Olaniyan; Eng Ibrahim; Esther Oyeyinka; Jamilu Yusuf Yola; Saidu Malagi; Lamide Lawal; Mark Hamation; Bashir Ahmad; Kasha Musa Illiya; Ummi Uki Yusuf; Yetunde Gold; Imram Mohammed; Mohammed Tambura and many others.

The Fellowship draws on a distinguished faculty and resource network comprising former governors, former ministers, senior public servants, seasoned legislators, private sector leaders, policy experts, and thought leaders.

Fellows benefit from direct interaction with serving and former senior government officials across both the legislative and executive arms of government, providing rare insight into real-world governance, policy negotiation, political leadership and institutional decision making.

The committee is broken down into a 17-set of 10-man sub-committees to review 100 applications each and shortlist to 350, which would proceed to the next stage of physical interviews to be conducted by former governors of the party, agency heads and other senior leaders.

Beyond classroom instruction, the Fellowship emphasizes experiential learning, leadership simulations, policy labs, fireside conversations, and high level engagements that expose fellows to the realities of power, responsibility and service.

Participants are challenged intellectually, ethically, and practically ensuring that the Fellowship experience is not only instructive but life transforming.

The application review process commences Wednesday, January 27, 2026, while further updates on the review exercise and final selection process will be communicated in due course.