ACCI President Urges Soludo to Reopen Onitsha Main Market, Explore Collaboration to Resolve Issues

• Says closure has caused disruptions to inventory flows, increased costs, potential spoilage of perishables, others

•Ex-PFN chairman issues governor 3-day ultimatum to reverse closure

James Emejo in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu, yesterday made an appeal to Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to revisit the recent directive to close Onitsha Main Market for one week, effective January 26.

Former Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rivers State, Apostle Eugene Ogu, issued a three-day ultimatum to Soludo to reverse his decision on the Onitsha market crisis.

Obegolu said the market was one of West Africa’s largest commercial hubs, serving as a critical artery for interstate trade, manufacturing inputs, and consumer goods distribution.

In a statement, Obegolu added that livelihood for millions of Nigerians, including many businesses affiliated with or reliant upon the chamber’s network, depended on the market.

He said the temporary closure, while intended to enforce compliance and deter economic sabotage, had, unfortunately, triggered immediate and severe hardships for thousands of traders, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), transporters, and dependent families, many of whom operate on thin margins and lack alternative income sources.

He said reports already indicated disruptions to inventory flows, increased costs, potential spoilage of perishables, and ripple effects on businesses in Abuja, Lagos, and other commercial centres that sourced goods from Onitsha.

Obegolu, among other things, urged the state governor to consider an early and phased reopening of the market, possibly ahead of the initial one-week period, contingent on verifiable commitments from market leadership and traders to fully operate on Mondays and every business day henceforth.

He also called for collaborative dialogue involving market unions, Anambra State Government representatives, security agencies, and private sector stakeholders (including chambers of commerce) to develop sustainable, confidence-building measures, such as enhanced security presence, community engagement, and incentive structures, that enable safe and consistent trading without coercion that risks further alienation.

He also called for support mechanisms for affected traders during any transition, including short-term relief or access to low-interest credit facilities, to mitigate losses and reinforce compliance with normal business operations.

The ACCI president said, “We fully recognise and commend your Excellency’s unwavering commitment to restoring full economic activity in Anambra State, particularly by addressing the persistent Monday sit-at-home observance, which has inflicted significant economic losses estimated in billions of naira weekly—not only on Anambra but on the broader South-east region and national supply chains.

“The ACCI stands ready to facilitate or participate in such discussions, leveraging our experience in public-private partnerships, dispute resolution, and advocacy for a conducive business environment.

“We believe a balanced approach that upholds law and order while protecting legitimate commerce will yield longer-term gains for Anambra State’s economy and Nigeria as a whole.”

Obegolu acknowledged that Soludo’s leadership had consistently demonstrated foresight in promoting industrialisation, education, and security in the state.

He said, “We are confident that, with your characteristic wisdom and compassion, a resolution can be reached that safeguards both public order and the economic vitality of Onitsha Main Market.

“We kindly request your favorable consideration of this appeal and would be most grateful for any opportunity to engage further on this matter.”

Soludo had directed that the market be shut over the persistent Monday sit-at-home observance, which had inflicted significant economic losses estimated in billions of naira weekly.

ACCI is the foremost private sector organisation representing diverse business interests across the country’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and beyond.

Ogu, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, said he was shocked by the unconstitutional display of power by Soludo who he said went around Anambra begging for second term, only to get it and turn around to shut down the Onitsha main market.

The clergy stated, “The governor claimed that the people’s expression of their right of protest once a week constitutes economic sabotage but you went ahead to unlawfully shut down the whole market for a week. Tell me, you and the people who is the real economic saboteur? You have joined the west to destroy the businesses of our Igbo traders because you think you do not need the people’s vote any longer.”

Ogu, who is General Overseer of Abundant Life Mission (ALEM), stated, “The God of the Igbo’s, Chukwu Abiama, will not forgive but will respond to you for that display of senseless arrogance.

“You have three days to revert your actions or face the wrath of God.”

He wondered how the governor could declare the shutting down of the market for one week without considering the children of those struggling men and women that had no federal or state government support.

Ogu stated, “Soludo, so this is how you want to destroy the image Onitsha people have built in you through their support? This is how you have chosen to show your might? This is how you have chosen to thank those who voted you to power?

“The God of the land will never forgive you as you have bitten more than you can chew. So, those in Abuja you are running errands for have decided to use you to inflict pains on your people.

“You have joined the persecutors of Igbo people, in the north we are persecuted, same as in the west. Our people’s businesses are being burnt and destroyed and back home you, an Igbo man is busy shutting down their shops to please your masters.

“Let see how far you will go with this. You have been known for your hatred for our people and Igbo leaders for reasons best known to you. I advise you to be very careful how you deal with our people and their only source of income.”

The cleric advised the Anambra State governor to keep off the people’s shops and stop threatening them as they were there before he became governor and will be there after he leaves office.

Ogu stated, “You have no right to tell them to leave Anambra because they own Anambra and have invested their lives to develop Anambra before you were born.”

He warned that the bees nest Soludo wanted to stir will destroy the peace in Anambra State, stating that it has become obvious that Soludo wants to end his tenure by orchestrating another killing of Igbos.

He said, “Soludo, tread with caution and immediately retrace your steps before it’s too late. You should know the Igbos are not and will never be cowards that can be pushed around. Their decision to sit at home is their fundamental right as long as it’s their choice.”