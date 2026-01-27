Tuggar Holds Strategic Talks with Turkish Counterpart in Ankara

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s State visit to Türkiye, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, on Monday paid an official visit to Ankara where he held high-level talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, Tuggar’s first official visit to Türkiye, focused on strengthening political, economic, security, and multilateral cooperation.

Minister Fidan commended Nigeria’s constructive role in promoting regional stability, peace, and prosperity in West Africa, noting Nigeria’s leadership within regional and continental frameworks.

Tuggar placed strong emphasis on expanding bilateral trade and increasing mutual investment, particularly in sectors of interest to Turkish companies, including construction, manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure.

Both ministers acknowledged the steady growth in economic relations and underlined the need to unlock further potential through structured public–private engagement.

On security cooperation, the two sides highlighted opportunities to deepen collaboration in military affairs and the defence industry.

The visit reflects the growing strategic character of Nigeria–Türkiye relations, anchored in shared positions on sovereignty, institutional cooperation, and pragmatic partnership, with both sides expressing confidence in the prospects for deeper engagement in the period ahead.