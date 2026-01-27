Troops Secure Adibawa Oil Well from Crude Oil Thieves, Plan 24-Hour Surveillance

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, has successfully reclaimed the Adibawa Oil Well from the grip of crude oil thieves, marking a significant victory in the ongoing battle against economic sabotage.

The military said this followed a series of aggressive maneuvers, further revealing it has now finalized arrangements with Reconizer Oil Company to establish a 24-hour surveillance post in the area to ensure that illegal bunkering activities do not resurface.

Speaking during a media interaction with Defence Correspondents at the Adibawa wellhead, the Acting Garrison Commander of the 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, Major Hassan Mubarak Mohammed, explained the successful takeover flowed from constant patrols and sustained anti-oil bunkering operations.

He pointed out the remnants of an illegal refining camp near the wellhead, which criminals had previously used to tap crude oil directly from the source.

Major Mohammed noted that while the terrain is notoriously difficult—characterized by swampy and waterlogged conditions—the resilience of the troops forced the criminals to abandon their operations and retreat deep into the forest.

The military’s new strategy shifts from temporary raids to a permanent, static deployment.

Major Mohammed revealed that a field assessment was conducted last month to facilitate the construction of troop accommodations.

This permanent presence, he said is designed to be amphibious; explaining that during the dry season, troops will operate primarily on land, while the rainy season will see the deployment of houseboats and gunboats to maintain control over the flooded waterways.

He stressed this dual approach ensures the military can project force into the dense forest regardless of the weather.

The Adibawa Oil Well is recognized as one of the most productive in the region, but its remote location had previously made it a prime target for exploitation.

By establishing a steady deployment on both land and water, the military aims to close the gap that criminals have long exploited.

Major Mohammed emphasized the Army is just as relentless as the saboteurs they pursue, and the new static base will serve as a launchpad for continuous operations intended to finally eliminate illegal refining in the general area.