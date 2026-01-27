Tinubu Arrives Ankara For Official Visit to Türkiye

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday night arrived in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Eurasian nation.

The President’s official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at the Ankara Esenboga Airport at 9:05 p.m. local time, marking the commencement of official engagements scheduled for the visit.

He was received on arrival by a Turkish government delegation led by the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, alongside other senior officials.

Tinubu had earlier yesterday afternoon departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for the state visit to Türkiye.

The President’s official aircraft, took off from the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 2:05pm, marking the commencement of a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Top government officials who saw the President off at the airport included Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Ministers of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

According to an earlier statement issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, , Bayo Onanuga, the visit will focus on consolidating the existing cordial ties between Nigeria and Türkiye, while exploring new areas of cooperation in security, education, social development, innovation and aviation.

During the visit, the President is scheduled to hold strategic political and diplomatic engagements with Turkish leaders, building on the long-standing relationship between both countries.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, last official visit to Nigeria was in October, 2021.

The agenda includes high-level meetings between officials of both nations, alongside the signing of memoranda of understanding in areas such as scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military collaboration and diplomatic protocol.

A business forum will also be convened to bring together investors from Nigeria and Türkiye to explore mutual investment opportunities and deepen trade relations.

Members of the President’s delegation for the bilateral engagements include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); and Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Jimi Benson.

Other members of the entourage are the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

Tinubu is due back in Nigeria at the conclusion of the official visit.