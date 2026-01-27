Sit-at-Home: Soludo Shuts Down Onitsha Main Market

• Says, I won’t mind one-year closure if traders default Monday trading

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has shut down Onitsha Main Market, reputed to be the largest market in West Africa; over failure of traders in the market to report from business yesterday, in observance of the already nullified Monday sit at home.

The governor announced the closure yesterday after inspecting the level of compliance to a recent memo directing abolition of Monday sit-at-home to markets, schools and other government offices, urging workers and traders to resume duties on Mondays.

The governor said: “Today, I have ordered the shut-down of the Onitsha Main Market for one week due to the protracted economic sabotage cloaked as “Monday sit-at-home”. Going forward, this order would apply to any other market in Anambra that shuts down on Monday.

“This action is not taken lightly, as I am determined to protect the economic interests of our state and its people. No individual or group has the right to halt the lives and livelihood of the people.

“I urge all traders and market stakeholders to disregard this call to economic sabotage and resume business as usual. Let us work together to build a prosperous Anambra.

“To those who continue to aid and abet this economic sabotage, I warn that we will not tolerate it any further. Our government will take all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of lives and property in the state.

“I call on all residents of Anambra to go about their normal business activities without fear. We will continue to do everything possible to protect our economy and ensure that our state remains a hub for business and investment.

“Let us stand together against economic sabotage and build a brighter future for our state,” the governor said.

The state government had in a memo insisted the continued observance of sit-at-home undermines public safety efforts, emboldens criminal elements, and projects Anambra as unsafe for business and investment.

The government also issued a stern warning to market unions, transport operators, and individuals suspected of enforcing or promoting the sit-at-home order, stating that “anyone found aiding or abetting the practice would face legal and regulatory sanctions.”

Meanwhile, THISDAY visited government offices in Awka and observed a high turnout of workers compared to other Mondays, while security agencies were placed on alert to ensure compliance and protect traders and workers willing to open their shops.

While some traders welcomed the government’s firm stance, describing it as long overdue, others expressed fear and uncertainty, citing security concerns and past incidents of violence linked to defiance of sit-at-home orders.

The Anambra State Government, however, reassured residents that adequate security measures are being put in place to protect lives and property, urging traders to cooperate in the interest of collective economic survival.