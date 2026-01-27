Kaduna Community Cries Out  over Non-Release of 13 Kidnap Victims after N40m Ransom Payment

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Residents of Gidan Waya community in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State have expressed concern over the non-release of 13 people abducted by bandits despite paying N40 million ransom.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna, Chairman of the Community’s Elders Forum, Mallam Rabo Sambo said residents were forced to sell over 3,000 bags of maize to raise the N40 million ransom demanded by the bandits.

Recounting the unfortunate incident, Sambo said the bandits invaded the community on the night of November 11, 2025, killing four residents abducting 13 others, comprising five men and eight women.

“We heard gunshots, and before we knew what was happening, the bandits had surrounded the community. They wore face masks during the operation.

“Our community is a closed settlement, so they easily ambushed us,” he said.

Sambo described the attack as the first of its kind in the community, noting that Gidan Waya had previously enjoyed peaceful coexistence.

“We have always lived in peace in our community. There has never been any crisis among us,” Sambo said.

He explained that the kidnappers contacted the community in January 2026, demanding N40 million as ransom for the release of the victims.

He said raising the money was a painful process as the community had no alternative but to sell its food reserves.

“To raise the ransom, we sold over 3,000 bags of maize. When the trailers came to load the maize, everyone in the community was crying.

“As soon as we got the money, it was taken straight to the kidnappers,” he added.

Sambo lamented that despite complying with the bandits’ demands, the abducted villagers were yet to be released.

He said the decision to address the press was informed by uncertainty over whether the Kaduna state government or the Lere Local Government authorities were fully aware of the community’s predicament.

“We don’t know if His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, is aware of what happened to us, or even our local government chairman. That is why we are appealing through the media,” he said.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Lere, who reportedly visited the community several times after the attack, Sambo appealed for urgent intervention from both the state and federal governments.

“We are calling on the state government, the local government, and Governor Uba Sani to please help us secure the release of our people.

“We also want the governor to reach out to the federal government for assistance,” he pleaded.

He added that beyond the emotional trauma of the abduction, the community was now battling hunger after selling its food reserves to pay the ransom.

“We are facing serious hunger having sold our food to pay ransom. We can no longer feed our families,” Sambo said.

He therefore, called on the government to provide immediate food assistance to the community as it awaits the return of its kidnapped members.

Describing the situation as devastating, Sambo said the entire community had been plunged into mourning, fear, and uncertainty.

“Everybody shed tears. We are suffering, and our people are still in captivity,” he said.