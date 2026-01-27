Just In: Tinubu Misses His Footing, Falls During Official Reception in Türkiye

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday missed his footing during a ceremonial march-past organised for his reception at a parade ground in Türkiye.

The incident occurred as the Nigerian leader joined the guard of honour alongside his host, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The momentary stumble drew brief attention but did not disrupt the programme.

A trending video of the incident showed Tinubu walking beside President Erdoğan before he missed his steps and fell to the ground.

He was quickly assisted by members of the Secret Service and immediately regained his footing. The ceremony thereafter continued as planned.

No official statement was issued by the Nigerian presidency at the time of filing this report.