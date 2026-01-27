Gani Adams Urges FG to Return Use of Mother Tongue in Schools

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Convener of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Worldwide and Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, has appealed to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to reverse the policy, which stopped the use of mother tongue as the language of instruction, in the Nigerian education curriculum.

Adams made the call while speaking at the 12th Oodua Progressive Union World Congress in Ijebu -Ode, Ogun State.

The congress, tagged ‘Empowering the Yoruba Homeland and Diaspora: Strategies for Growth and Development’, attracted dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.

According to Adams, the OPU is the foremost socio-cultural organisation with branches in 104 countries across the world.

The convener noted that there is no reat race in the world that neglects its language, saying that the essence of education is to learn more about people’s race and language.

He stressed that the educational, cultural, and social benefits of mother tongue instruction in Nigeria are numerous, noting that removing mother tongue instruction risks impairing students’ understanding and academic performance, especially in early education.on

Adams said: “Research consistently shows that children learn best in their mother tongue during the foundational years of education.

“Mother tongue instruction enhances comprehension, critical thinking, and cognitive development, providing a strong foundation for acquiring additional languages and complex subjects.

“Nigeria is also a multilingual nation with rich cultural diversity. Mother tongue instruction, therefore, promotes cultural identity, pride, and continuity by connecting children to their heritage.”

He added that eliminating mother tongue from the curriculum undermines efforts to preserve indigenous languages and cultures, leading to cultural erosion and loss of identity among younger generations.

Adams emphasised that for Nigeria to achieve inclusive, quality education and preserve its rich cultural heritage, mother tongue must remain an integral part of the language of instruction in the curriculum.

“We appeal specifically to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to reverse the policy because history may not be kind to him. We appeal for a rethink on the policy.”

Adams explained that the level of insecurity pervading some regions of the country is still highly worrisome and calls for serious concern.

He stated that for more than two years, the organisation has been demanding collaboration from the Sout est gove ors o reduce the level of insecurity to no avail.

According to him, “As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, part of my duties is to make sure lives and pr,, rty as well as interest of the Yoruba people are protected.

He maintained that in furtheranceof diaspora integration and networking, the organisation must continue strengthening ties between homeland and diaspora communities, saying that this will continue to foster mutual support and shared growth.

The Yoruba leader said the attendance of OPU delegates at the Congress would have even been greater than what was recorded in Ijebu-Ode if not for the present security threat in some parts of the country.

He called for urgent intervention from the federal and concerned state governments for coordinated combat efforts from all security agencies across the country to flush out and neutralise these criminals called bandits from their camps and hideouts.

“As an organisation that is ready to promote the cultural identity of the Yoruba race abroad, OPU will not fail in this task, but we will also continue to do our best in ensuring that the future of our members and that of the next generation of our race is guaranteed.”

Delivering his paper tagged: ‘Empowering the Yoruba homeland and Diaspora: Strategies For Growth and Development’, the Head of Department, Yoruba Studies at the Tai solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, Dr. Ibrahim Adegbayi, disclosed that empowering the Yorùbá homeland and diaspora is essential for sustainable growth and development as well as strengthening the economy.

He stated that the Yorùbá homeland has vast potential in agriculture, technology, creative industries, and commerce, as well as trade, while the diaspora possesses capital, skills, and global networks.

Adegbayi explained that the Yorùbá homeland and abroad would have to collaborate for the development of the Yorùbá land and communities.

“Economic empowerment requires strategies that will facilitate the needed development.

Small and medium-scale enterprises (SME) must be promoted in the homeland. Diaspora investment must be encouraged and supported in local industries,” the don said.

He added that effective leadership and good governance are crucial for sustainable development; therefore, “the Yorùbá people must be empowered politically, and their interests must be protected.

“The voices of the Yorùbá home and abroad must always be heard. The Yorùbá home and abroad must encourage political awareness and civil responsibility among citizens.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Ijebu -ode 2026 World Congress, and South Africa Coordinator, Olorogun Kayode Oreniyi, explained that the congress comes at a pivotal moment when one needs to act and plan for the country.

“It is a time that austerity and history will judge us harshly if we do not plan and act for our nation, heritage, and the future of our children,” he stated.