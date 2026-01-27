Finally, Military Confirms Attempted Coup, Identifies 16 to Be Court-martialed

• Says trial will ensure full accountability, adherence to principles of fairness, due process

Linus Aleke in Abuja





About three months after it denied reports of a failed coup, the Nigerian military, yesterday, confirmed that the findings of an investigation into the conduct of 16 detained officers had linked them to an attempted coup to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The announcement followed revelations that a number of officers were under scrutiny for indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

In a statement, the military emphasised that the officers found to have substantial evidence against them would be formally arraigned before a military judicial panel, where they would face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other relevant service regulations.

Director of Defence Information, Major-General Samaila Uba, revealed the outcome of the investiga-tion panel in a statement, titled, “Update on Disciplinary Cases Involving Sixteen Officers Investigated For Indiscipline, Breach Of Service Regulations.”

Uba reminded the public that in October 2025, Defence Headquarters had released a statement detailing the arrest of 16 officers accused of indiscipline and violations of military codes.

Uba said, in the statement yesterday, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have now concluded, and the final report has been submitted to the appropriate superior authorities for further action, as per established military regulations.”

He stated that the investigation was conducted meticulously, adhering to military’s rigorous procedures, adding that it thoroughly examined the actions of the officers involved and the circumstances surrounding the alleged coup attempt.

He explained that the findings revealed that several officers were implicated in the plot to destabilise the government, an action clearly at odds with the values, ethics, and professional standards upheld by the AFN.

Uba stated, “Those found to be involved will be subjected to trial by a military panel in line with the Armed Forces Act and other relevant legal frameworks, ensuring full accountability and adherence to the principles of fairness and due process.”

AFN further clarified that the disciplinary actions being taken were part of an ongoing process aimed at maintaining the integrity and operational effectiveness of the military.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of the armed forces to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty, and respect for the nation’s constitutional order.

“In line with the AFN’s core principles, the measures currently in progress are designed to reinforce discipline and preserve the operational readiness of the force,” Uba said.

He said the military’s unwavering stance on maintaining constitutional authority underscored its continued dedication to safeguarding the country’s stability and ensuring that all personnel acted within the bounds of their duty and service regulations.

The military had earlier denied the alleged coup plot, arguing that those detained were merely undergoing investigation for indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

Then Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, explained that a duly constituted investigative panel was reviewing the conduct of the affected personnel, and its findings would be made public once the process was concluded.

“The ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring that discipline and professionalism are maintained within the ranks,” Gusau said.