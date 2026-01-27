  • Tuesday, 27th January, 2026

Atalanta Lower Transfer Fee on Ademola Lookman

Featured | 7 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Apparently not going to repeat their out-of-reach demand on their prized Nigerian forward, Italian Serie A club, Atalanta, have lowered  the asking fee for Ademola Lookman in this January transfer window running to a close in matters of days.

Last summer, Atalanta slammed a bogus 55million transfer fee on the 2024 African Footballer of the Year who helped the Serie A side  to become Europa League champions a year earlier.

With Lookman, 28,  desperate to leave Bergamo for greener pastures, threw in a transfer request but the huge fee scared several interested clubs away. At a point, Lookman went on AWOL.

He however returned to Bergamo but was left in the cooler, not listed for first team actions. Lookman only regained his place in Atalanta’s starting XI close to leaving for the AFCON 2025 with Nigeria. 

In Morocco, Lookman became a thorn in opposing defenders, tearing through them with ease and won  the Player of the Match twice and got selected for team of the various stages of the AFCON tournament.  Nigeria finished the African football showpiece as the third placed bronze winner after losing the final ticket to hosts Morocco in the semifinal.

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Atalanta are now willing to accept around €35 million as against between €45 and €50 million euros demanded earlier for the player.

The news publication further reported that this should be good news for a team like Fenerbache, who are now desperate to sign several top stars like Ademola Lookman before the transfer window shuts down in a few days.

Transfermarktvaluation of Ademola Lookman is €35 million and his contract at Atalanta will be up next year when he will be free to walk away a free agent.

