Aduku Expresses Confidence as Falconets Prepare for Senegal Clash

Head Coach, Moses Aduku, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Nigeria U20 girls, Falconets, as the two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists continue preparations for the third-round FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Senegal.

The past weeks spent in camp have been productive, with all invited players fully present and responding positively to training. The technical crew has focused on tactical organization, team cohesion, and overall strategy, and the players have demonstrated commitment, discipline, and intensity throughout preparations.

Aduku emphasized that attention remains firmly on the upcoming qualifier, stressing the importance of securing a strong result in the first leg on home soil. Friendly matches have been vital in assessing and refining the team’s system of play, with focus on strengthening attacking play while maintaining defensive balance. He described performances so far as encouraging.

Nigeria will host the first leg of the fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, on Saturday, 7th February, with the return leg scheduled for Saturday, 14th February in Dakar, Senegal.

The Falconets, who also reached the semi finals of the FIFA World Cup in Japan 14 years ago, will travel to Ibadan today to continue their preparations ahead of the fixture.

While refraining from bold predictions, Coach Aduku expressed belief in the quality and mentality of the players, citing their competitive displays in recent friendly matches.

He concluded by re-affirming the team’s determination to make the nation proud and secure qualification.

The winner of the Nigeria/Senegal fixture will go into the last round of the qualifying series, to confront the winner of the Guinea Bissau/Malawi fixture, for one of Africa’s four tickets at the final tournament.

The 12th edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will be staged in Poland between September 5 and September 27, 2026.