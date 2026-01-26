NNRA Partners DSS, Police for Enforcement of Nuclear Safety Regulations, Says DG

Linus Aleke, Abuja

The Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) has strengthened its collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure the strict enforcement of nuclear safety and radiation protection regulations.

This move is part of the NNRA’s ongoing efforts to address challenges in regulating nuclear-related activities across the country.

Dr. Yau Idris, the Director-General of the NNRA, made the announcement during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of a workshop held in Abuja.

The workshop, titled “Strengthening Regulatory Competence, Inspector Effectiveness, and Service Delivery Reforms,” was organised by Halimasalam Nigeria Ltd. for NNRA staff members.

In his address, Dr. Idris highlighted that the NNRA’s regulatory mandate spans several sectors, including oil and gas, health, education, construction, and mining — all areas where radioactive materials are either used or researched.

He pointed out that while the private sector tends to comply with safety regulations more readily, non-compliance remains a significant issue within government entities, particularly in the health sector.

“Our major challenge is regulating government facilities, especially hospitals,” Dr. Idris explained. “We find it very difficult to ensure compliance in the public health sector. On the other hand, private sector organisations are much easier to regulate because they are more commercially driven.”

The NNRA’s regulatory efforts have been particularly challenging in public hospitals, where safety protocols have often been overlooked.

Dr. Idris revealed that the Ministry of Health has given the NNRA a mandate to close any hospital found non-compliant with safety regulations.

The NNRA has since initiated a collaborative approach with both the DSS and the police to address these issues.

“We have already held discussions with the DSS, and we are working closely with the police bomb squad and the Federal Ministry of Health to enforce these regulations,” Dr. Idris added. “The DSS and the police are fully committed to assisting us in ensuring that we carry out our duties effectively. We’ve just begun, and we are already training our personnel to improve their regulatory competence.”

In line with these efforts, the NNRA has embarked on an intensive capacity-building programme for its staff, with the involvement of external experts.

Dr. Idris reiterated that the authority will no longer tolerate non-compliance.

“We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy for violations of nuclear safety regulations,” he said. “We will not take it lightly with anyone found violating the rules.”

Furthermore, the Director-General urged NNRA staff to uphold transparency and fairness in all dealings with licence holders and to perform their duties with professionalism.

The primary objective, he emphasised, is to safeguard public health and safety in the use of nuclear and radiological technologies across Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shakir Akorede, Chief Executive Officer of Halimasalam Nigeria Ltd., highlighted the importance of regulatory agencies in protecting public health.

“It’s essential that regulatory bodies ensure the safe use of modern technologies, particularly in sectors like nuclear energy, where the impact on the environment and human health can be significant,” he said.

Mr. Akorede also stressed the role of regulation in preventing environmental hazards that could negatively affect the population. “Ensuring that processes and procedures comply with safety standards is key to preventing damage to both the environment and public health,” he explained. “Our focus is on ensuring that the NNRA performs its duties effectively to protect Nigerians.”