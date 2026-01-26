NDDC Chairman: Niger Delta Games Will Produce Future Olympians

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Chiedu Ebie, has expressed optimism that talents discovered at the Niger Delta Games will represent the country in future international sporting events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and the All-Africa Games.

In a statement by Seledi Thompson-Wakama, Director, Corporate Affairs of NDDC, explained that the Chairman made the assertion during a strategic retreat organised by the consultant for the 2nd Niger Delta Games, Dunamis Icon Limited, in Benin, Edo State.

Ebie endorsed the idea of holding sessions to review and project plans for successful games.

He stated: “The Board of the NDDC wants to make the games our legacy project, such that there will come a time in the future when we can have athletes from the Niger Delta Games representing Nigeria at international events such as the Olympics.”

Addressing members of the Main Organising Committee and the Local Organising Committee, the NDDC Chairman commended the leadership of Dunamis-Icon Limited, noting: “When you want to institutionalise an event such as the Games, you have to hold such reviews to ensure that gaps are closed.”

Ebie also commended the Edo State Government for its proactive leadership in sports development and expressed confidence that the second edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival would exceed expectations.

Earlier, Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Enabulele, reaffirmed Edo State’s readiness to host the second edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival.

He commended the NDDC under the leadership of Ebie for sustaining the initiative, describing sports as a powerful tool for unity, peace, and socio-economic development in the region.

According to him, the Commission’s continued support reflects a clear understanding of the long-term benefits of sports development.

Reaffirming Edo State’s preparedness, the Sports Commission Chairman assured that facilities, logistics, and technical structures were in place to ensure a smooth and successful event.

He added that Edo State was working closely with the NDDC and organisers to deliver a festival that would set new standards in organisation, athlete welfare, and competitive excellence.

In his address, the Managing Consultant at Dunamis-Icon, Itiako Ikpokpo, explained that the retreat was the second to be organised to review the past games in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and correct mistakes for improvement.

“We are working to connect the dots, ask ourselves hard questions and see how we will organise a richer Games”, Ikpokpo said.

The 2nd edition of the games will be held from February 20-27 for the nine states that make up the Niger Delta region.