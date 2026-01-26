Kelina Hospital Celebrates 600 Successful HOLEP Surgeries for Enlarged Prostate

Mary Nnah

In a remarkable achievement, Kelina Hospital has successfully performed 600 Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HOLEP) surgeries for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate.

This milestone marks seven years of dedicated care and expertise in urology at Kelina Hospital, Victoria Island.

The hospital’s team of consultant urologists and family physicians, including Dr. Bertin Njinou, Dr. Celsus Ukelina Undie, Dr. Nedosa Kenechi, and Dr. Aklilu Getchew, gathered for a press briefing to commemorate this significant achievement last Saturday.

Dr. Celsus Ukelina Undie, a Consultant Urologist at Kelina Hospital, expressed his excitement about the milestone, saying, “We are thrilled to share this news with the public, and we believe that this achievement underscores Kelina Hospital’s commitment to providing world-class medical care and advancing urological health in Nigeria.”

Undie emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment, highlighting that the hospital’s team of experts is dedicated to providing the best possible care for patients.

The hospital’s statistics show that in 2025, Kelina Hospital performed 212 prostate surgeries, the largest number of prostate surgeries by any hospital in Nigeria in one year. Additionally, the hospital reached a milestone of 101 prostate cancer surgeries in exactly two years.

The hospital’s team of urologists and surgeons has been at the forefront of innovation, introducing cutting-edge technology and techniques to Nigeria. They have performed complex procedures, including robotic radical prostatectomy and laparoscopic partial nephrectomy.

The hospital’s achievement is a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality medical care and advancing urological health in Nigeria.

Dr. Undie emphasised the hospital is committed to providing the best possible care and treatment options for patients.

“We want to encourage men to take care of their prostate health, and we are committed to providing the best possible care and treatment options,” Dr. Undie said.

The hospital’s team highlighted the importance of prostate health awareness among African men, who are at higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

Dr. Aklilu Getchew emphasised, “We want to encourage men to take care of their prostate health, and we are committed to providing the best possible care and treatment options.”

Kelina Hospital’s achievement sets a new standard of care for prostate health in Nigeria. The hospital’s team of experts continues to innovate and improve treatment options, offering patients the best possible outcomes.

As Dr. Undie noted, “We are proud of our achievement, and we will continue to work tirelessly to provide the best possible care for our patients.”

Dr. Nedosa Kenechi, a Consultant Family Physician at Kelina Hospital, noted that early presentation is a critical factor in improving recovery outcomes. “When we create awareness, we are more likely to have people come earlier. So that’s part of what we were hoping to achieve by having this press conference”, Dr. Kenechi said.