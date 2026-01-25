US Congressman Commends Nigeria–US Security Cooperation to Protect Religious Freedom

Ejiofor Alike

A United States Congressman, Riley Moore, has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States for establishing a US–Nigeria Working Group aimed at strengthening security cooperation and protecting religious freedom.

Moore stated this in a statement posted yesterday on his official X handle.

He described the initiative as “an encouraging and necessary step” towards addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Establishing the US–Nigeria Working Group to increase coordination and cooperation between our two countries is an encouraging and necessary step to jointly combating the security challenges facing Nigeria, promoting our nations’ shared values of religious freedom, and ending the brutal persecution of our brothers and sisters in Christ by radical Islamic terrorists,” he said.

The lawmaker said Nigeria has a “once -in- a- lifetime chance” to deepen its relationship with the United States through cooperation against violent terrorism, particularly in the northern states and the Middle Belt.

“Nigeria has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to strengthen its relationship with the US as we work cooperatively to counter violent terrorism throughout the northern states and middle belt, end the persecution of Christians, and address the broader economic and security challenges the nation faces,” Moore stated.

He added that the partnership could also enhance Nigeria’s role as a stabilising force in the region.

“This agreement shows the Nigerians are continuing to take the situation seriously and are working to address the security conditions in good faith,” he said.

Moore further noted that both countries had pledged to ensure freedom of worship for all citizens.

“Our nations have pledged to work together to ensure all Nigerians can live and practice their faith without fear of persecution and death,” he said.

While acknowledging that challenges remained, he said there have been positive developments.

“While there is much still to be done, we continue to see positive developments. I’m grateful to the government of Nigeria for coming to the table and partnering with the US to address these challenges,” he added.

The federal government had earlier announced that it was strengthening security cooperation with the United States to protect lives, safeguard religious freedom and restore security across the country.

This followed a plenary session of the Nigeria–US Joint Working Group on Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern, held on Thursday at the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in Abuja.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the engagement showed sustained efforts to deepen bilateral security relations.

“This is the third high-level engagement with senior United States officials since November 2025. It shows that our partnership is active, serious and focused on outcomes that matter to Nigerians.

“This bilateral partnership reflects not only our shared commitment to religious freedom and civilian protection, but also a mature strategic relationship grounded in trust, candour and shared responsibility.”

The meeting was part of the US–Nigeria Joint Working Group and was co-chaired by the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

According to the minister, collaboration between both countries has translated into operational gains on the ground.