Ramadan: ADC Writes INEC, Seeks FCT Elections Postponement

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to request the postponement of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections currently scheduled for February 21, 2026, on account of the Ramadan fast.



In the letter dated January 22, 2026 and signed by the National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, and the National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, the party drew the attention of the commission to the fact that “the scheduled election date falls within the period of the Ramadan fast, which is likely to be observed by a significant portion of the electorate in the Federal Capital Territory.”



A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that the letter stated that, “given the profound cultural and religious significance of this period, and in the interest of robust and active participation in the democratic process by all eligible voters,” it was necessary to request a reconsideration of the election date.



”The party therefore respectfully asked that INEC “postpones the election to a date after the Ramadan period.”

The letter further emphasized that the request was guided by the need to protect inclusivity in the electoral process, stating that it was made “in pursuit of an inclusive electoral process that enables all eligible citizens, irrespective of faith, to fully exercise their constitutional rights without constraint or disadvantage.”



The ADC said its engagement with the commission was institutional and procedural, noting its willingness to comply fully with due process, and requesting “guidance on the procedural requirements for submitting a formal application in accordance with the Electoral Act, the Constitution, and the commission’s guidelines.”

The ADC stated that as a party committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, it believes that electoral legitimacy is enhanced when processes are designed to encourage broad participation and reflect sensitivity to the social and religious realities of the electorate.

The party said that it would continue to advocate for electoral arrangements that put citizens first, respect diversity, and reinforce public confidence in democratic institutions.