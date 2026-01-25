Military Commander Seeks Full Integration of Host Communities into Internal Security Architecture

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Air Component Commander of the Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, Group Captain Abdulafeez Opaleye, has called for the full integration of host communities into Nigeria’s security framework, describing community partnership as critical to effective security operations.

Opaleye said stronger collaboration between security forces and local communities would enhance intelligence gathering and further weaken criminal networks.

He noted that when residents viewed security personnel as allies rather than adversaries, cooperation deepened and security outcomes improved.

He made the remarks while addressing Defence Correspondents during a tour of the Operation Delta Safe Area of Responsibility.

Opaleye who doubles as the Commander of the 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emphasised the Armed Forces’ commitment to working with communities to achieve shared goals.

“We believe strongly that host communities must be fully integrated into the security framework,” he said.

“When communities see security forces as partners rather than adversaries, intelligence sharing improves and criminal networks are further isolated. Our message is clear: the Armed Forces are here to serve the nation. We are not here to fight communities or innocent citizens; we are partners in progress.”

According to him, improved security has a direct impact on national development, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

He explained that enhanced cooperation would help stabilise oil production, boost national revenue and support economic growth, with benefits ultimately reaching the wider population.

Opaleye also spoke on the discipline and professionalism of military personnel, stressing that the Armed Forces remain a professional institution with zero tolerance for misconduct.

He assured that strict measures are in place to maintain high ethical standards among officers and men.

“Our personnel are constantly reminded of their responsibilities and the consequences of compromise,” he said.

“Any officer or soldier found engaging in criminal activity will be decisively dealt with. So far, discipline within our ranks has been maintained.”

He added that the overarching objective of Operation Delta Safe was to ensure safety, protect critical national assets and create an environment conducive to economic growth and stability.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration among security agencies, government authorities and host communities would deliver lasting solutions to the region’s security challenges.