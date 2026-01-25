  • Sunday, 25th January, 2026

Lagos Explains Demolition of Makoko, Others 

The Lagos State Government has described its recent demolitions in Makoko and other communities as efforts geared towards protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

The government said the intervention was also to ensure environmental safety and sustainable urban development across the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, after an engagement designed to foster dialogue between the government and residents on Sunday in Lagos.

Omotosho described the demolitions in the affected settlements as necessary interventions aimed at preventing disasters, improving safety, and repositioning Lagos as a resilient and sustainable megacity for future generations.

Responding to criticisms describing the exercise as anti-poor, Omotoso said: “The actions were driven by safety, environmental protection and security concerns, particularly structures erected beneath high-tension power lines and along critical waterways.”

According to him, no responsible government will permit habitation under power cables or obstruction of waterways.

“The measures were preventive, not punitive, and intended to avert disasters and safeguard the long-term future of Lagos.”

Omotoso disclosed that the affected communities had been engaged for over five years, noting that laws require buildings to be at least 250 metres away from power lines.

He maintained that fallen cables into waterways could cause catastrophic disasters.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Mr Olajide Babatunde, explained that the demolitions followed safety assessments and longstanding urban planning regulations.

According to him, the demolitions align with a broader urban regeneration blueprint.

He listed successful relocation such as Oko Baba, where residents were moved to modern estates, and urged adherence to planning regulations to avoid future conflicts. (NAN)

