Kaduna Abduction: Military Debunks Alleged Slow Response, Reaffirms Commitment to Rescue Victims

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has denied claims that its response to the attack in the Kurmin Wali community in Kaduna State, where over 100 worshippers were abducted last Sunday, was slow.

Some members of the community, located in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, had reportedly accused the military of a sluggish response, alleging that security forces failed to prevent or swiftly rescue the abducted worshippers.

They claimed that the troops retreated after a weak attempt to enter the forest where the criminals were hiding.

However, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said efforts were ongoing to ensure the victims were rescued unharmed.

In a statement released yesterday, the Director of Media Operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Major General Michael Onoja, while acknowledging the frustrations of community members, assured them of the safe rescue of the abducted victims.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has duly acknowledged the apprehensions expressed by displaced residents of Kurmin Wali regarding the ongoing efforts to secure the release of their abducted family members.

“The AFN seeks to reassure the affected communities and the general public that the safe rescue and reintegration of all kidnapped victims remains a paramount undertaking,” Onoja said.

Disputing claims of a slow response, the military said it was collaborating with other security agencies in efforts to rescue the victims.

“Contrary to assertions of a diminished response, the AFN, in close collaboration with other security agencies, has been executing sustained, intelligence-driven operations within the vicinity and surrounding forested areas believed to harbor the perpetrators.

“These operations encompass a strategic combination of ground patrols, surveillance, intelligence gathering, and targeted initiatives meticulously designed to locate the kidnappers and secure the hostages without jeopardizing their safety,” the statement said.

The military added that, while it recognises the distress and fear experienced by affected families, operational restraint in certain instances is a deliberate strategy.

The Armed Forces also reiterated their mandate to protect lives and property, vowing to reunite the victims of the Kurmin Wali attack with their families.

“The AFN recognises the distress and trepidation experienced by the affected families and underscores that operational restraint in certain instances is a deliberate strategy, guided by the imperative to safeguard the captives and avert unintended harm.

“While specific operational details must remain confidential for security reasons, substantial efforts are underway to dismantle the criminal networks responsible for the abductions,” the statement added.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain unwavering in their mandate to protect lives and property and are steadfastly committed to reuniting the kidnapped victims of Kurmin Wali with their families.”

The military appealed for continued public support, patience, and cooperation as operations advanced toward a successful resolution.