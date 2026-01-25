It’s Not Time to Celebrate Recent Security Gains Yet, Northern CAN Chairman Warns

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Rev. John Hayab, has cautioned against celebrating recent security gains, saying the continued abduction of citizens shows that Nigeria is yet to attain real peace.

Hayab stated this yesterday in an exclusive interview with our correspondent at his official residence in Kaduna, shortly after receiving an Award of Excellence from the Northern Christian Youth Professionals.

According to him, any recognition or award given to any Nigerian or government official should serve as a reminder to intensify efforts to end kidnapping and insecurity, rather than a basis for celebration.

“There is nothing to dance about while innocent citizens are still in captivity and criminal elements continue to operate freely from the bush,” he said.

The cleric urged Nigerians to pray that such awards would translate into the release of abducted persons and encourage criminal elements to surrender.

While acknowledging that some areas have recorded relative peace, Hayab warned that recent security challenges indicate that the gains remain fragile.

He stressed that the government must understand that partial success is not enough, noting that renewed attacks should serve as a wake-up call to translate security claims into lasting reality.

“We have started showing that these challenges can be overcome. What we are seeing now is a test of our commitment. We must prove to the world that we are serious about peace,” he said.

Hayab further assured that Christian communities would not compromise their commitment to peace, even in the face of threats and intimidation.

Speaking on safety concerns amid rising insecurity, the Northern CAN chairman urged believers to combine faith with wisdom, stressing that spiritual confidence must not replace personal responsibility.

He noted that insecurity is a global challenge, adding that no society is completely immune, including developed countries.

“Wisdom is profitable to direct. We must apply wisdom to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” he said.

He cautioned against what he described as blind faith, insisting that acting carelessly in the name of divine protection amounts to irresponsibility.

“God protects us, but that does not mean we should act foolishly. Wisdom requires that we take practical steps to secure our lives and expose evil,” he added.

On the initial denial of some security incidents by authorities, Hayab described such actions as unfortunate, stressing that public trust must be preserved at all costs.

He said misinformation or denial only weakens confidence in government institutions, noting, however, that CAN had chosen to forgive those responsible and move forward.

“We must keep winning the trust of the people. Anything that undermines that trust should never happen again,” he said.

Hayab also disclosed that spiritual, humanitarian and trauma-healing support is being quietly extended to affected victims and communities, explaining that such interventions are often not publicised to avoid escalating demands from criminal groups.

According to him, support is being provided at different stages, for those still in captivity, escapees and affected communities, with emphasis on rehabilitation, healing and reintegration.

“Our concern is to ensure that victims return safely, receive the needed care and are restored to their communities,” he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the award, a hostile-environment journalist and National Chairman of the Northern Christian Youth Professionals, Isaac Abrack, said Rev. Hayab was honoured for his courage and consistency in promoting interfaith dialogue and sustainable development in Kaduna State and Northern Nigeria.

Abrack said the award was prompted by Hayab’s bold stance during periods of heightened interreligious tension, particularly in Kaduna State and across the North, where he consistently advocated peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

“He has been very active and bold in speaking, especially during difficult moments. When interfaith tensions were high, he stood firm for dialogue, unity and peaceful coexistence,” Abrack said.

He added that Hayab’s efforts had helped bridge religious divides, contributing to the cooperation currently witnessed between Christians and Muslims in Kaduna State, with positive impacts on development.

Speaking on rising insecurity and recent mass abductions of Christians in Northern Nigeria, Abrack said the group had consistently advocated the establishment of a community-based forest guard system to curb attacks by armed groups.

He noted that the advocacy began in 2022, following the inclusion of forest security in President Bola Tinubu’s campaign manifesto, adding that residents of forest-bordering communities should be recruited, trained and empowered to protect their environments.

Referring to the recent attack in Kurmin Wali community, Abrack argued that the incident could have been prevented if such a system had been in place.

“If community members had been recruited and trained to guard their forests, this attack would either not have happened or would not have occurred on the scale we witnessed, where attackers reportedly moved freely from one church to another,” he said.

Abrack disclosed that President Tinubu had issued directives for the rescue of the abducted worshippers, while the Kaduna State Government had advocated the establishment of a military unit in the affected area.

“Most rescues are intelligence-based. They are not always operations you see openly, but we believe work is ongoing,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the abducted worshippers would be rescued, citing Governor Uba Sani’s past interventions in similar cases, and urged Christians to continue praying for the success of security operations and an end to insecurity in the country.

FG Seeks World Bank Funding for Key Road Projects, Pledges Tolling of Infrastructure

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has sought the World Bank’s financing for major federal road projects, disclosing that completed infrastructure would be tolled to ensure sustainability and repayment of funds.

Umahi made the request at the weekend when he received a high-level World Bank delegation led by Mr. Matthew Verghis at the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja. The meeting focused on strengthening Nigeria’s road infrastructure amid mounting funding constraints.



A statement from the ministry quoted Umahi as saying that infrastructure development remains critical to Nigeria’s global competitiveness, stressing that efficient road networks were essential for economic growth, trade expansion and social development.

He told the delegation that limited fiscal space following the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira had significantly increased the cost of road construction and constrained government financing capacity.

Umahi briefed the delegation on the federal government’s development management initiative and its “Build, Update and Maintain” strategy, under which the government constructs roads while the private sector is engaged for maintenance.

He said the model was designed to improve efficiency, sustainability and value for money in infrastructure delivery.

He explained that lessons from past projects informed the ministry’s decision to shift from asphalt roads to reinforced concrete pavement, noting that asphalt roads often fail within 10 years, while concrete roads offer greater durability and lower lifecycle costs.

The minister outlined several priority projects currently under execution, including the multi-section East–West Road, the Enugu–Onitsha Road, the Kano–Jigawa–Maiduguri corridor and the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. He disclosed that upon assuming office, the ministry inherited about 260 weak road links, 50 dilapidated bridges and numerous failed road sections nationwide.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu approved N20 billion to fast-track the completion of some priority projects, many of which were being commissioned across the country. However, Umahi said funding gaps remained significant, forcing the government to focus on completing ongoing projects rather than initiating new ones.



Umahi formally requested the World Bank to channel funding for road infrastructure through the Federal Ministry of Works via the Presidency, explaining that the funds would be deployed to strategic ongoing projects.

“Given current realities, long-term planning is less feasible, and the focus must be on short-term interventions aimed at completing major ongoing road projects. Funding remains a major constraint and new projects cannot be initiated while existing ones remain incomplete,” he stated.

He said tolling mechanisms would be introduced on completed roads to guarantee maintenance and repayment, adding that additional financing is urgently required to close Nigeria’s infrastructure gap.

Responding, Verghis said the World Bank’s visit was aimed at exploring practical ways to improve Nigerian roads, which he described as the country’s most critical infrastructure asset. He noted that the Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance economic productivity and connectivity.

Verghis also emphasised that World Bank funding is contingent on strict adherence to its procurement standards, underscoring the need for transparency, accountability and due process in project execution.

Another member of the delegation, Franz Drees-Gross, said the World Bank’s overarching objective is job creation and poverty reduction, stressing that infrastructure plays a central role by generating employment directly and indirectly across the economy.

He identified priority areas of interest for the Bank, including the establishment of state roads funds, functional state road maintenance agencies, improved drainage and flood control systems, and increased private sector participation in road financing.