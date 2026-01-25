Is Kaduna Returning to the Dark Days?

With the revelation of the identities of the 177 persons kidnapped from ECWA Church and Cherubim and Seraphim Churches 1 and 2 at Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State last Sunday, it is being feared that the state is returning to the dark days of 2015-2023.

After reports on the abductions hit various news platforms, the state government, state police command and chairman of Kajuru LGA, without any investigation, dismissed it, challenging those confirming the attack to release the names of those abducted.

The raid was said to have come barely a week after the same community paid N2.6 million ransom to secure the release of 20 residents previously abducted.

However, several hours after the state government and security operatives denied the incident, a situation report by the Force Headquarters confirmed that the attack indeed occurred during church services.

Already, the village has been deserted.

Analysis of the 177 names revealed that entire households were abducted. Families such as the Jonathan household had 12 members kidnapped; the Amos family, 13; Markus/Makudi, 10; Ishaya and Danisa, seven each; Bawa six, Danjuma and Musa, five each.

Other families saw four, three, or two members taken away. The oldest victim is 71-year-old Augustina Matthew, while the youngest, Salvation Idris, is a child of six.

Other children include Likita Amos, 6; Jumota Idris, 7; Tessy Amos, 8; Yahaya Joshua, 9; and several 10-year-olds, including Sussana Idris, Synthah Amos, Hezibah and Hezikaiah Jonathan.

The denial by government officials has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups. Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSW-N) accused security agents and the state government of playing politics with insecurity.

Governor Ubah Sani and the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christoper Musa (rtd) have done a fantastic job in tackling insecurity in the state.

But it seems the governor allowing the politics of 2027 to distract him. This should not be the case. He has to be focused in order not to drag the state back to the days of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.