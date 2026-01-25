Gada Dumps ADC, Returns to PDP

Onuminya Innocent

Senator Abubakar Umar Gada has announced his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing lack of direction and commitment from former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Gada, who represented Sokoto East Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, joined the ADC in 2025 but has now defected back to the PDP.

Gada accused Tambuwal of undermining the ADC in Sokoto State due to his alleged lack of leadership commitment.

He stated that Tambuwal’s actions, including consulting with other opposition blocs, raised doubts about his commitment to the ADC.

“Leadership means responsibility,” Gada said. “We raised the hope and tempo of the ADC for months, but Senator Tambuwal refused to come and sit down with us to build the party”, he stated.

Supporters of Gada are urging him to contest the governorship election in 2027, citing his grassroots connections and experience.

Alhaji Hamza Maiturari Yabo described Gada’s move as strategic for the PDP, while Alhaji Hamza Gatawa said efforts to “reclaim the party” following its loss in 2023 had begun. Women political mobilizer Hajia Mariam Kabi urged women and youths to rally behind Gada, insisting he has longstanding ties to grassroots communities in the state.

The Sokoto PDP however, denied knowledge of Gada’s return, claiming he’s not registered with the party.

The party’s publicity secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sayinnawal, stated that Gada is not a registered member of the PDP at the ward, local government, or state level.

It was gathered that Gada would formalize his return to PDP soon.